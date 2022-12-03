Maharashtra couple gives stock market twist to wedding invitation card; netizens amused

From potted plants instead of paper cards to cards in the form of medicine packaging, time and again people have come up with quirky innovations for next-level wedding invitation cards. However, a couple from Maharashtra’s Nanded has crafted the wedding invite in stock market jargon and a user has called it “next level stock market craze”.

Bringing the twist of merger of two entities, the card names the bride and groom as Dr Sandesh Medicine Ltd and Dr Divya Anaesthesia Ltd. Tweaking ‘Initial Public Offering’ (IPO), the title of the card says, ‘Invitation of Precious Occasion’.

Mentioning about the union of two people as per Hindu tradition, the card reads, “Given the synergies of the merger, the merged entities shall be listed in compliance with the regulatory norms (Hindu tradition).”

The wedding function is termed as a ‘listing ceremony’ and friends and family are termed as ‘retail investors’. Various rituals accompanying the ceremony also got the stock market twist; ‘sangeet’ is called ringing bell, ‘reception’ becomes ‘interim divident payout’, and ‘phera’ is ‘listing ceremony’. Sakasar Gardens, Hunnabad Road in Gulbarga where the function is being held is the ‘stock exchange’.

Instagram handle stockmarketindia which shared the card on the Meta-owned platform captioned the post, “Marriage invitation card of a doctor who seems to be a die-hard fan of stock market…read from the 1st line which is in Hindi.”

Amused netizens poked fun at the invitation card. A user commented, “Too much innovative and die-hard stock market fan.” Another user wrote, “next level stock market craze.” A third one commented, “Allowed only for demat account holder.”