Monday, April 04, 2022
Maharashtra cop gives water to a thirsty monkey. Watch video

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 3:31:03 pm
monkey drinking water, Maharashtra cop giving water to monkey, monkey drinking water, monkey video, monkey, Maharashtra, indian expressIn the 30-second clip, the monkey is seen standing and drinking water from the bottle offered by the police officer.

Amid the scorching heat, everyone looks for a bottle of water, especially when out on the road. Animals are no different. And when a monkey in Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat was looking to quench its thirst, a little help from a human friend went a long way. A video of a traffic policeman giving water to the monkey has melted hearts online.

In the 30-second clip, the monkey is seen standing and drinking water from the bottle offered by the police officer. Clad in a traffic police uniform, the man is seen gently giving water to the animal. The monkey is also seen looking backwards as a car passes by and continues to drink water.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Be kind wherever possible This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating in SM for all the good reasons.”

Watch the video here:

A Twitter user Mr Raj Maji noted that traffic police personnel at Malshej Ghat provide water to animals from the nearby forest area. “Constable Sanjay Ghude attached to Malshej traffic department helping a monkey quench its thirst. Traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat help animals from the nearby forest by providing them water,” Maji wrote while sharing the clip.

The police officer earned plaudits online for his kind act. “Love and kindness is such a wonderful feelings who knows only they can feel. My Salute to all,” commented a user. Some users also raised the need for arranging water for animals. “I think there can be man-made ponds created in forests which can be filled water trucks regularly,” commented another user.

Notably, India witnessed the hottest March this year in more than a century. The average maximum temperature recorded in Northwest India was 30.73 degrees Celsius in March, this year. The temperature surpassed the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.

