Maharashtra polls: Amid low turnout, specially-abled couple cast their vote in Juhu, inspire netizens

As voting began in Haryana and Maharashtra, voter turnout across the two states was lower than expected even though there was a slight uptick as the day progressed. However, a specially-abled couple in Mumbai who came out to exercise their franchise inspired many. A video was shared on Twitter featuring the couple while they were leaving a polling booth in Juhu after casting their vote.

While prominent celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Lara Dutta and politicians, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray stepped out to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the first four hours was a paltry 17.5 per cent.

#WATCH Mumbai: Specially-abled husband & wife leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Juhu. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/0pzMP0kZ7V — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Viewed over 12,000 times, the 24-second clip has triggered several reactions online, with many praising the couple. “That’s great to watch. God bless them. This is just one of the reasons why political parties need to put up good candidates for people to vote for,” wrote a user on the viral post.