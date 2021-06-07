Its raining ‘unlock’ memes as Maharashtra-Delhi announce gradual easing of lockdown

June 7, 2021 6:32:56 pm
As Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks, many parts of India have begun the process to cautiously relax lockdowns, including Delhi, Maharastra and Tamil Nadu. These states have announced the measures to unlock after observing a drop in their weekly positive rates and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.
While Maharashtra Government issued a notification for a five-level restriction easing plan every week, the Delhi government began the ‘unlock’ process today where shops inside malls, market complexes shall remain open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis.
Though the unlock announcement by various states across India has triggered a mixed reaction online with many still worried about the high number of Covid-19 cases and availability of vaccines, a section of internet responded with jokes and memes.
#Unlock happening all over India.
Majnus right now: pic.twitter.com/jErKEL7jLH
— The Memer (@TheMemerContest) June 7, 2021
#Unlock has been Started throughout the Country.
Me, who has started enjoying these lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/P1BuxVjvTE
— India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) June 7, 2021
After #Unlock in pandemic situation…
Le : – papa ki pari with mummy ka Rocket 😂 pic.twitter.com/L48XkwdyOm
— Nitish Sonii (@NitishSonii) June 7, 2021
#Unlock happening
Meanwhile 3rd wave of corona: pic.twitter.com/qQ33ElJcnm
— Navya Nair (@navyaaa___) June 7, 2021
*#Unlock happening all over India*
Extrovert Nibbas : pic.twitter.com/0kuKTr92KB
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) June 7, 2021
#Unlock happening all over India
Meanwhile Indians to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/qpLjLBaX9T
— Jayesh Suthar (@jayeshsutharin) June 7, 2021
When you realise it’s your time to return back to schools and colleges- pic.twitter.com/OlXeNQUWiA
— S U N N Y S A N K E T H🇮🇳 (@sunnysanketh78) June 7, 2021
India on the way to #Unlock
Public in market pic.twitter.com/sxoi6ps0ey
— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) June 7, 2021
