Monday, June 07, 2021
Its raining ‘unlock’ memes as Maharashtra-Delhi announce gradual easing of lockdown

June 7, 2021
The unlock announcement by various states has triggered a mixed reaction online.

As Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks, many parts of India have begun the process to cautiously relax lockdowns, including Delhi, Maharastra and Tamil Nadu. These states have announced the measures to unlock after observing a drop in their weekly positive rates and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.

While Maharashtra Government issued a notification for a five-level restriction easing plan every week, the Delhi government began the ‘unlock’ process today where shops inside malls, market complexes shall remain open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

Though the unlock announcement by various states across India has triggered a mixed reaction online with many still worried about the high number of Covid-19 cases and availability of vaccines, a section of internet responded with jokes and memes.

