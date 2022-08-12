‘Magical voice’: Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan singing ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ during courtesy call

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, then you must have heard Udit Narayan songs in childhood. His songs like ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ etc were immensely popular and a rage on TV and radio.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday posted a video of the singer as he sang the song ‘Aisa Des Hair Mera’ from the 2004 film Veer-Zara that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji during a courtesy call. Rijiju also posted photos from his meeting with the singer.

Udit Narayan was one of the singers who lent his voice to the song along with others like Gurdas Maan and Lata Mangeshkar.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote in the tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Rijiju posted the photos from the meeting and wrote, “It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can’t forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se …..”

“Sir knowing your love for music, especially old melodies, this live rendition from Udit Narayan ji must have been a wonderful moment…” commented a Twitter user.

“Temperamental he is not ! A very versatile and lucid singer. Almost all his songs are melodious and good to hear ! Good wishes,” posted another.

“Yes an amazing voice and an excellent personality. Udit ji is a gifted singer,” said a third.