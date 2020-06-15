scorecardresearch
Watch: Video of water oozing from this tree bark goes viral

"Terminalia Tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances," tweeted Khati while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral online,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 5:07:18 pm
water gushing from tree bark viral video, Terminalis tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree, Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted many reactions online.

A video of water pouring out from the bark of a tree has left netizens amazed after it went viral on social media. Shared by retired Indian Forest Service Digvijay Singh Khati, the video shows a forest official using a sickle and hacking the bark of a tree following which water can be seen oozing out from it.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted many reactions, with some calling it a “magic tree”.

