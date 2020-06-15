Watch: Video of water oozing from this tree bark goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted many reactions online. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted many reactions online.

A video of water pouring out from the bark of a tree has left netizens amazed after it went viral on social media. Shared by retired Indian Forest Service Digvijay Singh Khati, the video shows a forest official using a sickle and hacking the bark of a tree following which water can be seen oozing out from it.

“Terminalia Tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances,” tweeted Khati while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral online,

Watch the video here:

Terminalis tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances. pic.twitter.com/DbbsBns94Z — Digvijay Singh Khati (@DigvijayKhati) June 14, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted many reactions, with some calling it a “magic tree”.

