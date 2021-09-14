scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
‘This is getting out of hand’: Netizens fume over viral picture of ‘Maggi milkshake’

While food experiments tend to be bizarre sometimes, Maggi lovers clearly did not approve of the dish being used as a topping and took to social media to express their disapproval.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 12:24:09 pm
maggi, maggi milkshake, maggi milkshake viral picture, maggi food, bizarre food, bizarre food combination, trending, indian express, indian express news"Every day we stray further from God’s light," wrote a user while tweeting a picture of the bizarre food combination.

While Maggi seems to be a favourite among desi foodies, it is also a dish that many tend to experiment with and often go a tad bit extreme. While earlier it was ‘Maggi Laddu‘ and ‘Oreo Maggi’ that left netizens feeling disgusted, now the latest one to make many cringe is the ‘Maggi milkshake’.

ALSO READ |‘Yikes’: Twitter user shares picture of Oreo Maggi, leaves people feeling squeamish online

While it is not clear who made the bizarre dish, a picture of two milkshake glasses topped with a scoop of cooked Maggi is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms.

“Some idiot shared this with me…Maggie Milk-shake…. Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko… (need to catch the creator alive),” wrote a user @mayursejpal while sharing the viral image.

Once shared online, the image, which has now garnered over 2,000 likes, instantly caught the attention of many, leaving social media flooded with reactions. “Maggi milkshake. Every day we stray further from God’s light,” wrote another user while tweeting a picture of the bizarre food combination.

While food experiments tend to be bizarre sometimes, Maggi lovers clearly did not approve of the dish being used as a topping. Many expressed their concerns about the weird food combination. “This is getting out of hand. This is how the world ends. Not with a bang but with Maggi milkshake,” tweeted a user while re-sharing the image.

