Social media bites into mask parottas served by Madurai restaurant

As the number of corona cases in the district were on the rise the restaurant owner decided to make edible masks to raise awareness. (Source: @Sumitips/ Twitter) As the number of corona cases in the district were on the rise the restaurant owner decided to make edible masks to raise awareness. (Source: @Sumitips/ Twitter)

Photographs of mask-shaped parottas have taken the internet by storm with netizens having mixed feelings about the fried staple. The parottas, images of which are circulating widely across social media platforms, including Twitter and WhastApp, have been traced to a restaurant in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

The eatery said it came up with the creative idea to raise awareness about the safety protocols regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The parotta was introduced by Temple city hotel in Madurai about 1.2 km away from Maattuthavani bus terminus and is priced at Rs 50 each. The move comes at a time when the district saw a steep rise in the number of cases in the last few days.

The restaurant has more than just masks are on its coronavirus-themed menu. There are other food items like corona dosa and vada inspired by the shape of the virus on the offer.

People on the social media were mostly confused over the after the fried flat-bread while others found it hilarious and reacted with memes.

Mask parottas in Madurai. Art could be in all forms. pic.twitter.com/b1Kriw7d5E — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) July 8, 2020

Do not, I repeat, do not EAT your mask. https://t.co/v9yeV7tJPd — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 8, 2020

#Madurai’s reply to people tweeting ”DO NOT EAT YOUR MASK” 😂 oh btw, will these #porathas save us from stomach infections?😂

If yes then MADURAI IM COMINGGGGGGGGGG💃 pic.twitter.com/A8Vnwpdsz1 — Aastha Lalwani (@AasthaLalwani1) July 8, 2020

Next enna, Biriyani flavoured sanitizer ah? https://t.co/Xqni1pXpDB — Douglas annan (@mamameyeah) July 8, 2020

Will people really EAT “THAT”?🥴 — Rahul Sonwani (@rahulsonwani) July 8, 2020

🙄🤦🏻😂 Much as I love Malabar parotta, this Doesn’t look appetizing https://t.co/FTGz7MicOL — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) July 8, 2020

Mask parotta at Madurai hotels ..!! At least now ppl will wear mask 😷 pic.twitter.com/PdvHdaXfJv — Poovai Abishek (@Abiadmk) July 8, 2020

Mask parotta and mutton salna. Bangam https://t.co/2JIW0d4asO — Hemanth (@hkam96) July 8, 2020

This is not the first time that the virus has inspired chefs across the globe to come up with food to either create awareness or fight the sitgma. In March, a fast food joint in Hanoi, Vietnam came up with ‘coronaburger’, including green-tea stained burger buns complete with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

In April, a Kolkata sweet shop made corona-misti and cupcakes in bright red hues mirroring the virus to fight the fear against the pandemic. Not just dishes inspired by Covid-19, the food industry has been focusing a lot on food to boost immunity amid the global pandemic.

