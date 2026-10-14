Rs 1.69 lakh TV, phones: Why a Madurai man is flooded with fake COD orders

A Madurai-based social media influencer has allegedly been targeted with a series of cash-on-delivery (COD) orders after sharing his phone number and home address on social media, hoping to receive Diwali sweets from his followers.

The festive request took an unexpected turn, with strangers placing orders for expensive electronics and household appliances in his name.

Madurai influencer’s COD ordeal

The influencer, identified as Veeramani, said in a video that delivery executives began arriving at his home with products he had never ordered, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones. One of the televisions was worth Rs 1.69 lakh.

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Since the orders were placed on a COD basis, Veeramani was pressured to pay for the products. He said he could not afford the expensive items and had not shared the one-time passwords needed to complete the deliveries.