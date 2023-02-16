South Indian fragrance: Madurai flower seller adorns jasmine strand on UK TV journo’s hair. Watch

Travelling enables one to experience different cultures and broadens one’s mindset. Women in South India often adorn their hair with a string of jasmine flowers and an explorer’s experiment with it has gone viral.

Journalist and TV presenter Alex Outhwaite from the UK, during her visit to Tamil Nadu’s Madurai in November last year, made friends with a female flower vendor who adorably fastened the long string of jasmine flowers on her hair. The heartwarming interaction between the two women has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Outhwaite shows the saree-clad flower seller holding the chain of sweet-smelling jasmine. Outhwaite sits beside her and the woman is heard telling her about the flowers arranged at the stall. The woman pins the fragrant string of flowers onto her hair while Outhwaite smiles gleefully. A man is heard asking the seller to pin the chain of flowers carefully so that it does not fall down.

Making friends in Tamil Nadu 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/x2C1OrvFLQ — Alex Outhwaite (@AlexOuthwaite) February 14, 2023

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Outhwaite explained her travel experience in Tamil Nadu. “In November I spent a month in Tamil Nadu – the south-east Indian state.Tamil Nadu has a lot to offer. Miles of coastline, hill stations and tea plantations, thousand year old temples and a focus on the arts. As always though, some of my favourite moments were the unplanned ones – meeting new people. My new TV show ‘Timeless Tamil Nadu’ is out today on @travelxptv,” she wrote.

As the clip went viral, she added on Twitter that she paid for the flowers. “A bit of context. I’m a TV Presenter & I was filming a travel show in Tamil Nadu. Yes, we paid for the flowers – that’s her business so of course we did. Also no, I’m not a missionary. To quote my friend… “If Alex ever went to Lourdes she would burst into flames,” she tweeted.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 4.7 lakh views on Twitter. The mix of culture melted hearts online and netizens penned down their emotions. A user commented, “Wow !! Cutest thing I’ve seen today, great Cross-Culturalism @AlexOuthwaite hope you liked the Mallipoo.” Another user wrote, “….This was special….flowers have a special place in South India…Great empathy….Welcome….” A third user commented, “You’re looking so Beautiful with those flowers…”