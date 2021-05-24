Madurai couple’s mid-air wedding flouts Covid-19 norms, DGCA de-rosters SpiceJet crew

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and prompted angry reactions online.

As India deals with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, severe curbs have been placed on public gatherings, including weddings ceremonies, to avoid the spread of the virus. A couple from Madurai decided to tie the knot up in the air to hoodwink the restrictions, and ended up flouting the Covid-19 norms in the process. DGCA has now asked for a report and the crew of the SpiceJet flight has been taken off duty for the inquiry, reported ANI.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a Madurai couple was seen getting married on a plane with their friends and relatives around them. They had booked a SpiceJet flight during which they flew from Madurai to Bengaluru. The wedding was solemnised during the flight. A video of the wedding function, which was conducted on the plane in complete disregard to Covid-19 norms, went viral on social media.

In the 7-second clip, shared by user @DonthuRamesh, the couple Rakesh-Dakshina and the people around them are seen without any facemasks and were not observing any social distancing.

Watch the video here:

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has been widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted angry reactions online with netizens slamming the couple for flouting Covid norms.

Police officials in a fix over the incident of mid air wedding in a chartered flight. Madurai CoP maintains that the Airport comes under SP limit and the SP maintains,though the airport is in his limit, the marriage happened abv the Meenakshi Amman temple which is under the CoP pic.twitter.com/RROYLAwvxd — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) May 24, 2021

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, SpiceJet Boeing 737 from Madurai to Bangalore was booked by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 on the pretext of a joy ride for a group of passengers post their wedding. “The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board,” SpiceJet spokesperson told the indianexpress.com via email.

“The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography,” they added stating that as the passengers did not follow Covid guidelines, the airline will be taking appropriate action as per rules. DGCA has also initiated an inquiry, as per reports. Tamil Nadu remains under lockdown till May 31 to stem the spread of the disease.

Not all are standing. This flight was hired by him. So all permitted 😛 — Satish Chavhan (@SatishC06168485) May 24, 2021

Totally covid safe protocol. Facepalm — Anil KB Dr.wealth (@anilbatchu) May 23, 2021

This is the utter mockery of rules imposed by Govt. — Anindya (@Anindya_2020) May 24, 2021

I don’t understand…. Why people especially in India wants fat weddings 🤔🤔 even in these hardship times of pandemic 😟 . — Saahas karthikeya🇮🇳 (@sky_tweets) May 24, 2021