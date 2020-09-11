Madurai businessman installs life-size statue of wife at home after her death

Photos of the life-size statue have created a buzz on social media.

A businessman in Tamil Nadu installed a life-size statue of his wife who died recently and the images of the sculpture are being widely shared on social media.

Sethuraman, a businessman from Madurai, had to deal with the death of his wife Pitchaimaniammal recently. But just a month after her demise, the septuagenarian unveiled the statute which he reportedly got made to fill the void in his life. The statue of his wife sitting on a chair was brought to the house just in time for the rituals that were to be conducted after her demise.

A Dinamalar report said that Sethuraman claimed to have not spent a day without meeting his wife in their 48-year-long marriage. He claimed to have felt the absence so acutely that he decided to get the statue made and install it at their home.

Tamil Nadu: Sethuraman, a businessman from Madurai unveiled a statue of his wife,Pitchaimaniammal,at his home after 30 days of her demise. He says,”I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her.Fibre,rubber & special colours were used to make it” pic.twitter.com/l5iykI8UCw — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Sethuraman said he was inspired by the recent case of a Karnataka businessman who did something similar. However, the Madurai-based businessman said that when he reached out to the same sculptor, the offer was rejected.

A Villupuram-based sculptor Prasanna agreed to take up the task of creating the 6-feet high statue and deliver it in less than a month. The statue was made using fibre glass and rubber. Madurai Marudu, a local painter, gave the finishing touches to make it look more lifelike, reported Dinamani.

According to BBC Tamil, Sethuraman worked as a health inspector, but encouraged by his wife, quit his government job and started his own blood bank in Madurai. He told local media outlets that his wife had been his biggest support through every crisis.

