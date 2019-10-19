TikTok’s very own Madhubala takes internet by storm

TikTok has become an important part of internet culture and many users have found their 15 seconds to fame by various lip-syncing challenges and dance routines. Besides, a group of users have also shot to fame for their uncanny resemblance to various celebrities. TikTok in India found “Garebo ka Ranveer Singh” and “farzi Salman Khan” and the new member is TikTok’s very own Madhubala.

Priyanka Kandwal has grabbed the spotlight for her uncanny resemblance to iconic Bollywood actress Madhubala. Various videos of Kandwal lip-syncing to songs picturised on the late actress has gone viral. Soon after, she was rechristened by her followers as “TikTok ki Madhubala”.

Kandwal has lip-synced to songs like Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Achha Ji Main Haari from Kala Pani and Dekhne Mein Bhola Hai from Bambai Ka Babu. In most of the videos, she styles herself like the yesteryear actress. Take a look at some of her viral videos from TikTok here:









