Madras Regiment soldier gets surprised by fluent Tamil of doctor from Arunachal Pradesh

With more than 19,500 languages and dialects, the linguistic diversity in India is very vast. However, the prevalence of so many languages often means that many Indians end up learning different languages through their social interactions.

Something similar was recently seen in Arunachal Pradesh where a soldier from the Madras Regiment was seen interacting with a doctor from Arunachal Pradesh in Tamil. What makes their interaction special is that Tamil is very distinct from the tribal dialects spoken in the northeastern state.

A video of the wholesome interaction between the two individuals was shared on Twitter by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. While sharing the video on Wednesday, the chief minister wrote, “Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodi”.

Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XNYqJramvN — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

This is the real Bharat Jodo Abhigyan 🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰👏👏👏 — Rajesh Kamalan (@rajeshkamalan2) October 5, 2022

A special bond is created when we speak different Indian languages and dialects. — dj borpuzari (@djborpujari) October 5, 2022

VERY VERY heartening to watch.

Thanks for sharing. — rajendra bist (@bistrajendra) October 5, 2022

Sir, Arunachal people are so elequent in all languages, especially all tribal people of Arunachal — Kento_jini (@JiniKento) October 5, 2022

Though jawan does not look surprised…he should not be …he might have already seen his regiment’s officers/colleagues & their families from Punjab, Gujrat, MP, Manipur, Odisha etc doing it day in day out…. — अमित शर्मा (@TaqatWatanKi) October 5, 2022

Sri @PemaKhanduBJP Well said. We ALL are proud of our linguistic diversity. 👍 — Prof SankaraRaman Sankaranarayanan (@SteelProfessor) October 5, 2022

यह है भारत की शक्ति।

From Ladakh to Lakshdweep from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat we are Indians First. #IndiaFirst. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) October 5, 2022

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “VERY VERY heartening to watch. Thanks for sharing.” Another person wrote, “A special bond is created when we speak different Indian languages and dialects.”

Last year, a video of Philip Crowther, an Associated Press journalist, went viral after a montage of his week’s work was shared on Twitter. The video showed the senior journalist reporting in six languages.