scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Madras Regiment soldier gets surprised by fluent Tamil of doctor from Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, shared the video of the interaction between the soldier and the doctor.

Pema Khandu, Pema Khandu tweets, linguistic diversity India, viral video linguistic diversity of india, doctor from Arunachal Pradesh speaks fluent Tamil with Madras soldier, indian expressMore than 19,500 languages or dialects are spoken in India.

With more than 19,500 languages and dialects, the linguistic diversity in India is very vast. However, the prevalence of so many languages often means that many Indians end up learning different languages through their social interactions.

Something similar was recently seen in Arunachal Pradesh where a soldier from the Madras Regiment was seen interacting with a doctor from Arunachal Pradesh in Tamil. What makes their interaction special is that Tamil is very distinct from the tribal dialects spoken in the northeastern state.

Also Read |‘Little wonder’: Manish Sisodia’s new ‘friend’, who is fluent in three languages, wows all online

A video of the wholesome interaction between the two individuals was shared on Twitter by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. While sharing the video on Wednesday, the chief minister wrote, “Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodi”.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “VERY VERY heartening to watch. Thanks for sharing.” Another person wrote, “A special bond is created when we speak different Indian languages and dialects.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Last year, a video of Philip Crowther, an Associated Press journalist, went viral after a montage of his week’s work was shared on Twitter. The video showed the senior journalist reporting in six languages.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:12:49 pm
Next Story

Jharkhand: Tribal body threatens agitation demanding Sarna code

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement