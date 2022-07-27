Watch: Madhya Pradesh tribal students have to hold umbrellas inside classroom

A video showing the dismal state of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced online.

It shows students sitting in a classroom holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the dripping rainwater even as a teacher teaches. The classroom is completely bare with no bench or desk, forcing the students to sit on the floor.

The video was posted on Twitter by a popular tribal rights advocacy account named Tribal Army. So far the video has been viewed over 24,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.

States have money to hire helicopters and shower flower petals on the kanwar yatra processions but no money or conscience to fund proper schools for its underprivileged children. We are a shameless country. — Saatchi S (@Saatchi2022) July 27, 2022

दुखद है, सरकार सो रही है। — Rakesh Kumar Meena (@RakeshK14046554) July 27, 2022

शर्मनाक स्थिति, आदिवासियों को गलत रास्ते पर चलने के लिए मजबूर करते हैं राजनेता,शिक्षा के लिए इतना भारी भरकम बजट है सरकार का फिर भी ये हालत, भेदभाव न करें शिवराज सरकार। — Stephan Kisku (@StephanKisku7) July 27, 2022

जब तक आदिवासी community बाबासाहेब को नाही पडेंगे तब तक ओ अपने हक्क से वंचित ही रहेंगे — #kiranbalskar (@kiranbalskar) July 26, 2022

जो लोग संवैधानिक लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था मे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका मे है पद सुविधाओं वेतन पावर रखते है जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं विकास के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है.. उनकी नाकामी गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैया भ्रष्टाचार अंधविश्वास ईश्वरीय विधान चमत्कार अवतार की गप तंत्रों से लोगों का समय धन खराब करते है!😢- — R.k.Banskuwa (@RKbanskuwa) July 27, 2022

माननीया द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी अपने आपको आदिवासी राष्ट्रपति कहने का दम भर्ती है, क्या आप आदिवासियों की हालत देख रही हैं स्कूल की छुत टपक रही है बच्चे छतरी लगाकर बैठे हैं अगर थोड़ा सा भी आदिवासियों के लिए दर्द है तो कृपया आप आप स्कूल को त्वरित ठीक कराएं। — Rajeev Kr.Maurya(MALLM) Advocate (MULNIVASI) (@mauryarajeev8) July 26, 2022

Sarkar yahi to chah rahi hai ki na padhe na job mange sirf vote de dena bas.,..,,🤐🤭🤫☹️ — Rammilan (@Rammila70090498) July 27, 2022

While posting the video, @TribalArmy tagged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wrote, “ये वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश के सिवनी जिले के आदिवासी बहुल खैरीकला गाँव के प्राथमिक स्कूल का है। छात्र छत से टपक रहे बरसात के पानी से बचने के लिए स्कूल के अंदर छाता लगा कर पढ़ाई करने पर मजबूर है। @ChouhanShivraj अपने बच्चे को पढ़ने के लिए विदेश भेजते है। गरीब आदिवासी बच्चों के ये हालत।👇 ”.

The tweet roughly translates to, “This video is from a primary school in tribal-majority Khairikala village of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. Students are forced to study with umbrellas inside the school to avoid the rainwater dripping from the roof. @ChouhanShivraj sends his child abroad to study. This is the condition of poor tribal children. 👇 ”.