Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Watch: Madhya Pradesh tribal students have to hold umbrellas inside classroom

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was tagged along with the video shot in the Khairikala village of Seoni district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 6:39:52 pm
A video showing the dismal state of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced online.

It shows students sitting in a classroom holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the dripping rainwater even as a teacher teaches. The classroom is completely bare with no bench or desk, forcing the students to sit on the floor.

The video was posted on Twitter by a popular tribal rights advocacy account named Tribal Army. So far the video has been viewed over 24,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.

While posting the video, @TribalArmy tagged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wrote, “ये वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश के सिवनी जिले के आदिवासी बहुल खैरीकला गाँव के प्राथमिक स्कूल का है। छात्र छत से टपक रहे बरसात के पानी से बचने के लिए स्कूल के अंदर छाता लगा कर पढ़ाई करने पर मजबूर है। @ChouhanShivraj अपने बच्चे को पढ़ने के लिए विदेश भेजते है। गरीब आदिवासी बच्चों के ये हालत।👇 ”.

The tweet roughly translates to, “This video is from a primary school in tribal-majority Khairikala village of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. Students are forced to study with umbrellas inside the school to avoid the rainwater dripping from the roof. @ChouhanShivraj sends his child abroad to study. This is the condition of poor tribal children. 👇 ”.

