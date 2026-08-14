Why these 2 MP temples celebrated Independence Day on August 11 instead of August 15

The tradition is linked to August 15, 1947, when India became independent from British rule.

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, two prominent temples in Madhya Pradesh observed the national festival four days ahead of schedule on August 11.

The Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur and the Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain have a longstanding tradition of celebrating Independence Day according to the Hindu calendar. At both shrines, the occasion was marked with prayers, special rituals, flag hoisting, and a Tiranga Yatra.

The tradition is linked to August 15, 1947, when India became independent from British rule. Temple priests said the date corresponded with Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi in the Hindu calendar. This year, it fell on August 11.