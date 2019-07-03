Madhya Pradesh policemen take care of pet after owners arrested in murder case

Police staff at a station in Madhya Pradesh have won praise online after they took in a pet dog of a family that is locked up in prison for murder. According to an ANI report, the Labrador named Sultan was left behind when its entire family of six members was arrested for allegedly killing five persons of a family over a land dispute.

However, on hearing about the canine, the station in charge of Choti Bajaria police station, Manisha Tiwari, decided to take care of the animal. “Five people were killed by the owner of the dog. There was no one to look after the dog that is why he is here. We are providing food and water to Sultan,” she told the news agency.

While the family was arrested on June 21, it was only after 5 days later that the police force was alerted about the family dog and reached the location to rescue him. Though the police department has taken the dog in and is looking after him, they are open to handing over the canine to anyone who wishes to adopt him.