‘This is India, not America’: Madhya Pradesh influencer confronted by ‘aunty’ over outfit, video sparks backlash

An Instagram influencer from Madhya Pradesh was recently subjected to scrutiny by a woman who interrupted her video to comment on her outfit. Anjali Jha uploaded the video anyway, sparking a conversation around choice and cultural norms.

In the now-viral video, Jha can be seen recording a reel when a woman approaches her, ‘reminding’ her of the country she belongs to. “Ye koi America London thodi hai. Apne Hindustan ka naam mat badnam karo. Waha ke logon ko koi kuch nahi kehta, par Hindustan ke ladies ki maryada ye hi hai (This is not America or London. Don’t tarnish the name of India. People there don’t comment, but this is the standard of dignity for women in India),” she said.