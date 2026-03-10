‘This is India, not America’: Madhya Pradesh influencer confronted by ‘aunty’ over outfit, video sparks backlash

An Instagram influencer from Madhya Pradesh was recently subjected to scrutiny by a woman who interrupted her video to comment on her outfit. Anjali Jha uploaded the video anyway, sparking a conversation around choice and cultural norms.
In the now-viral video, Jha can be seen recording a reel when a woman approaches her, ‘reminding’ her of the country she belongs to. “Ye koi America London thodi hai. Apne Hindustan ka naam mat badnam karo. Waha ke logon ko koi kuch nahi kehta, par Hindustan ke ladies ki maryada ye hi hai (This is not America or London. Don’t tarnish the name of India. People there don’t comment, but this is the standard of dignity for women in India),” she said.
The woman did not stop here and further stressed that the area might not be safe for such clothing. “Koi nazre utha ke dekhega, kitna gussa aata hai beta. Mahaul acha nahi hai, ganda hai (Someone will look at you, it makes me so angry, child. The environment is not good, it’s unpleasant),” she added.
“Aaraam se video banao. Tum meri beti jaisi ho. Jao dress badal ke aao (Film the video peacefully. You are like my daughter. Go and change your dress and come back),” the woman said. Jha then shares that she travelled a long way to shoot the video.
Sharing the video, Jha wrote, “Aunty yrrr.”
The video has since gone viral, drawing reactions from several actors and celebrities, including Aly Goni and Khushboo Patani. “Happy women’s day to u not her,” Goni commented. “ji ji ji ….. so guys yeh hain,” Patani wrote.
“Loved how she didn’t argue at that moment not because she couldn’t but because she knew there wasn’t any point of saying anything,” a user wrote. “Hope you are okay, I don’t understand why people want to impose their beliefs on others, and how does looking beautiful or well wearing an off shoulder threaten someone’s respect? If aunty thinks there are bad people around, shouldn’t she have the guts to call out the bad people who are stopping her daughter like girl from blossoming?” another user chimed in.