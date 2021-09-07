MP farmer claims red ladyfinger sold for Rs 800 per kg, netizens reminded of 3 Idiots’ bhindi scene

While the colour green is often associated with ladyfinger, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of netizens for growing red okra in his garden. Misrilal Rajput from the Khajuri Kalan area in the Bhopal district began growing the vegetable earlier this July. Talking to ANI, Rajput claimed that the red coloured ladyfinger is not only more beneficial than the green one, but also fetches more price.

“This is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It’s being sold at Rs 75-80 to Rs 300-400 per 250 gm/500 gm in some malls,” he told the news agency.

Madhya Pradesh | Misrilal Rajput, a Bhopal-based farmer, grows red okra (ladyfinger) in his garden. “This is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It’s being sold at Rs 75-80 to Rs 300-400 per 250 gm/500 gm in some malls,” he says pic.twitter.com/rI9ZnDWXUm — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

He also offered certain health benefits of red okra, which are yet to be confirmed.

The red okra seeds, which according to the news report were sourced from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi, started growing in around 40 days and were cultivated without the use of any harmful pesticides, Rajput said.

Since being shared online, several pictures of the red okra have gone viral on social media and intrigued netizens. While many wondered why the vegetable was sold at such an exorbitant price, others wondered if at all the colour made the ladyfinger “special”.

That is called market forces. There is a demand and he is meeting that demand. — Sundry Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SundryRao) September 6, 2021

people say it is more nutritious than the green one, but I guess it’s the rarity which makes it expensive,otherwise I am pretty sure it’ll lose it’s color when cooked — Karan (@karan2477) September 5, 2021

Ek to bhindi upar se mehngi pic.twitter.com/9R4vY1zSKX — ATom Cat (@asu1yk) September 6, 2021

What so different apart from colour? — 🇮🇳AK🇮🇳 (@akhaware) September 5, 2021