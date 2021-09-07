scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

MP farmer claims red ladyfinger sold for Rs 800 per kg, netizens reminded of 3 Idiots’ bhindi scene

Since being shared online, several pictures of the red okra have gone viral on social media and intrigued netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 2:17:58 pm
Madhya Pradesh farmer grows red ladyfinger, red lady finger, red okra, MP farmer red lady finger viral pictures, trending, indian expres, indian express newsMisrilal Rajput from the Khajuri Kalan area in the Bhopal district began growing the vegetable earlier this July.

While the colour green is often associated with ladyfinger, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of netizens for growing red okra in his garden. Misrilal Rajput from the Khajuri Kalan area in the Bhopal district began growing the vegetable earlier this July. Talking to ANI, Rajput claimed that the red coloured ladyfinger is not only more beneficial than the green one, but also fetches more price.

ALSO READ |‘It’s like jelly, melts in your mouth’: MP couple grows Miyazaki, world’s costliest mango

“This is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It’s being sold at Rs 75-80 to Rs 300-400 per 250 gm/500 gm in some malls,” he told the news agency.

He also offered certain health benefits of red okra, which are yet to be confirmed.

The red okra seeds, which according to the news report were sourced from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi, started growing in around 40 days and were cultivated without the use of any harmful pesticides, Rajput said.

Since being shared online, several pictures of the red okra have gone viral on social media and intrigued netizens. While many wondered why the vegetable was sold at such an exorbitant price, others wondered if at all the colour made the ladyfinger “special”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement