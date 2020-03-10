Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from Congress sparks memes, captions on Twitter

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress on eve of Holi. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress on eve of Holi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was associated with the Congress for 18 years, quit the grand old party on Tuesday, setting Twitter abuzz with humorous memes, comments and GIFs. His resignation has pushed the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of a collapse as over 20 MLAs have tendered their resignations from the Assembly.

But things took a hilarious turn on social media when the Congress said it has expelled the leader for his “anti-party” activities. People were amused at how how can a party expel someone who has already resigned. As jokes and memes on the political crisis flooded social media media, people drew parallels from many Bollywood films to describe the situation aptly.

Hey Congress, if you expel people who have resigned from the party, you’ll still be left with the same number of people.#JyotiradityaScindia — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 10, 2020

How do you expel someone who quits before you expel him? Are they into reverse engineering? 😂 — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) March 10, 2020

Centre mein BJP ki government hai. Politically and now Geographically. #MadhyaPradeshCrisis — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2020

Maratha leader Jyotiraditya scindia and his rebel MLAs last night during holika dahan. pic.twitter.com/6nn50wqyag — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) March 10, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia

BJP and thier supporters to Scindia rn: Padharo, Maharaj ji mahare desh. pic.twitter.com/nk9k1mNpif — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) March 10, 2020

After MP politics game by #scindia

BJP CONGRES pic.twitter.com/dZCsrI96h7 — Saloni (@Salonium29) March 9, 2020

In the resignation letter dated March 9 to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said “it is now time for me to move on” as he was unable to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party.

