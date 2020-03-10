Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from Congress sparks memes, captions on Twitter

People were amused at how how can a party expel someone who has already resigned. As jokes and memes on the political crisis flooded social media media, people drew parallels from many Bollywood films to describe the situation aptly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was associated with the Congress for 18 years, quit the grand old party on Tuesday, setting Twitter abuzz with humorous memes, comments and GIFs. His resignation has pushed the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of a collapse as over 20 MLAs have tendered their resignations from the Assembly.

But things took a hilarious turn on social media when the Congress said it has expelled the leader for his “anti-party” activities. People were amused at how how can a party expel someone who has already resigned. As jokes and memes on the political crisis flooded social media media, people drew parallels from many Bollywood films to describe the situation aptly.

In the resignation letter dated March 9 to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said “it is now time for me to move on” as he was unable to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party.

