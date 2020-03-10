Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from Congress sparks memes, captions on Twitter

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was associated with the Congress for 18 years, quit the grand old party on Tuesday, setting Twitter abuzz with humorous memes, comments and GIFs. His resignation has pushed the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of a collapse as over 20 MLAs have tendered their resignations from the Assembly.
But things took a hilarious turn on social media when the Congress said it has expelled the leader for his “anti-party” activities. People were amused at how how can a party expel someone who has already resigned. As jokes and memes on the political crisis flooded social media media, people drew parallels from many Bollywood films to describe the situation aptly.
Hey Congress, if you expel people who have resigned from the party, you’ll still be left with the same number of people.#JyotiradityaScindia
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 10, 2020
How do you expel someone who quits before you expel him? Are they into reverse engineering? 😂
— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) March 10, 2020
Centre mein BJP ki government hai. Politically and now Geographically. #MadhyaPradeshCrisis
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2020
Happy Holi 😂🎉#JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/Crr9FJtom9
— Avisekh Banerjee (@iamab1591) March 10, 2020
Asking to friends : pic.twitter.com/V0xdhSdhVd
— Er- Ramkishor kataria (@Ramkishorkatar2) March 10, 2020
#JyotiradityaScindia resignation explained#MPPoliticalCrisis #MPcrisis pic.twitter.com/F4U3AljnNC
— Abdel (@Abhi6177) March 10, 2020
Kamal nath right now.#JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/HogM5wEy4V
— Mayank Sharma (@speaktomayank) March 10, 2020
Current situation of MP political crisis . #JyotiradityaScindia
#MadhyaPradeshCrisis pic.twitter.com/1X7WPn78ab
— तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) March 10, 2020
#MadhyaPradeshCrisis #kamalnath
When kamalnath enters in Congress party office nobody is there
Kamalnath: pic.twitter.com/NOa9bAeaQz
— MaNnU_ MeMeS🥤 (@Manrajsinghrat2) March 10, 2020
Maratha leader Jyotiraditya scindia and his rebel MLAs last night during holika dahan. pic.twitter.com/6nn50wqyag
— R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) March 10, 2020
#JyotiradityaScindia
BJP and thier supporters to Scindia rn: Padharo, Maharaj ji mahare desh. pic.twitter.com/nk9k1mNpif
— Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) March 10, 2020
Pic 1: SCINDIA
PIC 2: CONGRESS
PIC 3: BJP
PIC 4: PUBLIC#MadhyaPradesh #scindia #JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/YtyuwOmT9R
— Ankush Mishra (@ankushm932) March 10, 2020
After MP politics game by #scindia
BJP CONGRES pic.twitter.com/dZCsrI96h7
— Saloni (@Salonium29) March 9, 2020
In the resignation letter dated March 9 to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said “it is now time for me to move on” as he was unable to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party.
