Watch: Madhya Pradesh couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19

The video has left many wondering why the wedding couldn't be postponed. (Source: ANI)

With fresh curfew rules and restrictions in place amid the second wave of COVID-19, many have been forced to postpone or cancel their wedding plans. However, despite testing positive, a man in Madhya Pradesh went ahead with his nuptial ceremony, marrying his bride in PPE kits! Now, video of the ceremony is going viral, leaving people on social media bemused.

In the video, the couple was seen wearing blue protective suits as they tied the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam. Along with the couple, the priest and few close family members too were seen donning PPE suits.

The wedding took place with the permission of local administration after the groom had tested positive on April 19. The family members and police officials were part of the ceremony.

Navin Garg, Tehsildar, Ratlam told ANI that the authorities got to know about the groom testing positive and was getting married. They rushed to the venue to stop the ceremony. However, after reaching the venue, the couple and the other family members requested, and later, the wedding was solemnised in the presence of senior police officials. “The couple was made to wear PPE kits so the infection doesn’t spread,” Garg said.

The video of their ceremony went viral on social media and left many confused. While some asked why the wedding couldn’t wait, others criticised the authorities to allow it. It also triggered many jokes online.

Why couldn’t they wait? 🤐 — Walnut Crumble ਅਖਰੋਟ (@walnut_crumble) April 26, 2021

I can see no rational reason to have proceeded with the wedding at this stage. This is plain stupidity if you ask me. Waiting for 2 weeks would have been the wise thing to do. — Prasannasimha (@Prasannasimha) April 27, 2021

Srsly…Had the same thght!

Cant imagine him doing rounds with 100+ fever and unbearable body pains🙄 — Aaryan (@EverydayPursui4) April 27, 2021

When relatives and neighbours are more worried about your marriage than your health 😭 — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile corona**

Itna kuch hone ke baad bhi koi serious hi nahi lera bc 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r8qSecFPlW — Raj 🕉 (@sanataniuser) April 27, 2021

Indian are too much obsessed with Marriage 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/pCMR4F9OP5 — Amrita/অমৃতা (@acharjee_roy) April 27, 2021

Reason 57928474838635739374 why things will never improve in this country. We’re just that dumb as a community. #COVID19India https://t.co/oiFQenBVJb — Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) April 27, 2021

Indians please do not behave like this, corona is a deadly virus, please take care of your family and friends, don’t go out of your home without safety equipment. Please laparwahi mat karo. https://t.co/eqNWzdVDbN — 👸🏾Baffled Bhandari (@Taang_Ensan) April 27, 2021

We are facing the worst crisis in the century

Chalo Jaldi Jaldi Shadi kar lete h https://t.co/Q1skxaFTpx — Rishabh Kathil (@rishabh_kathil) April 27, 2021

Modern Problems need modern solutions https://t.co/BT1YBbDklJ — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) April 27, 2021

However, they are not the only couple. In Kerala too, a hospital turned into a wedding venue after the groom and his mother had tested positive days before the special day.