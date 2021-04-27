scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Watch: Madhya Pradesh couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19

The wedding took place with the permission of local administration after the groom had tested positive on April 19. The family members and police officials were part of the ceremony.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 1:49:01 pm
covid positive patient wedding, couple wedding ppe kits, mp couple ppe kit wedding, covid groom ppe kit wedding, odd news, indian expressThe video has left many wondering why the wedding couldn't be postponed. (Source: ANI)

With fresh curfew rules and restrictions in place amid the second wave of COVID-19, many have been forced to postpone or cancel their wedding plans. However, despite testing positive, a man in Madhya Pradesh went ahead with his nuptial ceremony, marrying his bride in  PPE kits! Now, video of the ceremony is going viral, leaving people on social media bemused.

In the video, the couple was seen wearing blue protective suits as they tied the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam. Along with the couple, the priest and few close family members too were seen donning PPE suits.

The wedding took place with the permission of local administration after the groom had tested positive on April 19. The family members and police officials were part of the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Navin Garg, Tehsildar, Ratlam told ANI that the authorities got to know about the groom testing positive and was getting married. They rushed to the venue to stop the ceremony. However, after reaching the venue, the couple and the other family members requested, and later, the wedding was solemnised in the presence of senior police officials. “The couple was made to wear PPE kits so the infection doesn’t spread,” Garg said.

The video of their ceremony went viral on social media and left many confused. While some asked why the wedding couldn’t wait, others criticised the authorities to allow it. It also triggered many jokes online.

However, they are not the only couple. In Kerala too, a hospital turned into a wedding venue after the groom and his mother had tested positive days before the special day.

