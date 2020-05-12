Police official fined after video of him performing ‘Singham stunt’ goes viral

The cop, identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in MP’s Damoh district can be seen standing on two moving cars, imitating a stunt scene from the movie. The cop, identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in MP’s Damoh district can be seen standing on two moving cars, imitating a stunt scene from the movie.

A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector was reportedly ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5000 after a video of him imitating a stunt by actor Ajay Devgn from the film ‘Singham’ went viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, the police official is seen wearing sunglasses and in his uniform, as he balances between two moving cars. As he waves at the camera, a song from the film plays in the background.

Reports said that the police official was later identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district.

Senior police officials reportedly warned the officer from performing such actions in the future since it sends the wrong message to youngsters.

