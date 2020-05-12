Police official fined after video of him performing ‘Singham stunt’ goes viral

A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector was reportedly ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5000 after a video of him imitating a stunt by actor Ajay Devgn from the film ‘Singham’ went viral on several social media platforms.
In the video, the police official is seen wearing sunglasses and in his uniform, as he balances between two moving cars. As he waves at the camera, a song from the film plays in the background.
Reports said that the police official was later identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district.
Watch the video here:
Actor नही, Sub Inspector है … !!! #MadhyaPradesh के दमोह जिले के एक सब इंस्पेक्टर 👇🏼 का वीडियो !
एसपी ने दिए जांच के आदेश… pic.twitter.com/P2mMQy3Bnx
— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) May 11, 2020
Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:
Yeh to Ajay Devgan ka copy kar raha hai 😆. After the pandemic @ajaydevgn will give him a break.😆
— Rocky Idnani (@irocky1969) May 11, 2020
Singham😜😜
— Mazloom Khan (@MazloomKhan2) May 11, 2020
Yeh bhi tik tok wala hai 😂🙈
— junaid khan (@jun2naid) May 11, 2020
What is shoaib malik doing in madhya pradesh?
— Syed Irfan (@syedirfan1208) May 11, 2020
Lol newspaper under the feet
— §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) May 12, 2020
That over speeding cars though. Took my breath away for a moment!
— Abhimanyu (@abhi___92) May 11, 2020
Stunts in movies are performed under expert guidance. This is pure stupidity, not heroic.
— AngryBuddha 🕊 (@GaremaJ) May 11, 2020
Tiktok pe famous hone chala tha. Ab hawa nikal jaayegi. Still laughing at those newspapers kept under his feet 😂😂
— Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) May 11, 2020
— Sylvester Chintu 🐝 (@Sylvesterchintu) May 11, 2020
1. This is in violation of road safety laws. 2. He is in his official uniform so it is also violation of his service rules.
— PD (@prat_dwi) May 11, 2020
Lagta hai isper singham ka bhoot sawar ho gaya hai.
— Farid.alam77 (@Alam77Farid) May 11, 2020
Senior police officials reportedly warned the officer from performing such actions in the future since it sends the wrong message to youngsters.
