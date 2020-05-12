Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Police official fined after video of him performing ‘Singham stunt’ goes viral

In the video, the police official is seen wearing sunglasses and in his uniform, as he balances between two moving cars.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 4:21:26 pm
Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh cop, Madhya Pradesh cop Singham stunt, Singham movie, Ajay Devgn Singham, Singham stunt, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news. The cop, identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in MP’s Damoh district can be seen standing on two moving cars, imitating a stunt scene from the movie.

A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector was reportedly ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5000 after a video of him imitating a stunt by actor Ajay Devgn from the film ‘Singham’ went viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, the police official is seen wearing sunglasses and in his uniform, as he balances between two moving cars. As he waves at the camera, a song from the film plays in the background.

Reports said that the police official was later identified as Manoj Kumar from the Narsinghgarh Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Senior police officials reportedly warned the officer from performing such actions in the future since it sends the wrong message to youngsters.

