Madhuri Dixit responds to Lilly Singh’s hilarious attempt at the actor’s ‘eyebrow moves’

Youtuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has often been vocal about her love for actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. However, when the Canadian comedian attempted the complex eyebrow movement inspired by the actor with comedian Bhuvan Bam, it caught Madhuri’s attention.

“Finally learned how to move my eyebrows like queen @MadhuriDixit. I just needed a little help from @Bhuvan_Bam 😂,” tweeted Singh with a video on a song from the movie Devdas.

Finally learned how to move my eyebrows like queen @MadhuriDixit. I just needed a little help from @Bhuvan_Bam 😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/wWKvtvNynD — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 10, 2019

With over 5 million followers on the micro-blogging website, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. However, soon the post reached the actor itself, who responded to it as well. “Hahah this is simply brilliant! Can’t stop laughing 😂 😂 Totally made my day,” tweeted Dixit while posting Singh’s video.

Hahah this is simply brilliant! Can’t stop laughing 😂 😂 Totally made my day 🙌 https://t.co/dfEeqmF1md — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 10, 2019

Many fans also reacted to Singh’s video thanking her for giving them a hack to do the eyebrow movement.

The eyebrow dance took me totally out😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’ve been trying to duplicate that for years!!!! I love @MadhuriDixit and love Bollywood movies. #Devdas Remake. #Classic — Tina Louise (@tina_louise_007) March 11, 2019

This is hilarious 😂😂 — Milo💜 (@TS_Milo) March 10, 2019

Totally made my day 😂😂😂😂 — Yashita Naik (@NaikYashita) March 11, 2019

This is absolutely brilliant…..😃😃

You just need to work a bit and getting a bigger thread so that people can’t notice the reality 😃😃😬😬 — लुटेरा बाबा (@LuteraBaBa_) March 11, 2019