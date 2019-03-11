Toggle Menu
Madhuri Dixit responds to Lilly Singh’s hilarious attempt at the actor’s ‘eyebrow moves’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/madhuri-dixit-lilly-singh-superwoman-bhuvan-bam-viral-video-5620728/

With over 5 million followers on the micro-blogging website, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. However, soon the post reached the actor itself, who responded to it as well.

“Hahah this is simply brilliant! Can’t stop laughing 😂 😂 Totally made my day,” tweeted Dixit while posting Singh’s video.

Youtuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has often been vocal about her love for actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. However, when the Canadian comedian attempted the complex eyebrow movement inspired by the actor with comedian Bhuvan Bam, it caught Madhuri’s attention.

“Finally learned how to move my eyebrows like queen @MadhuriDixit. I just needed a little help from @Bhuvan_Bam 😂,” tweeted Singh with a video on a song from the movie Devdas.

Many fans also reacted to Singh’s video thanking her for giving them a hack to do the eyebrow movement.

