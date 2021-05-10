‘Made my day’: Watch park rangers help elephant calf reunite with herd in Kenya

May 10, 2021 4:29:08 pm
A video of a couple of park rangers reuniting an elephant calf with its hard in Kenya is winning hearts on the internet. The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali shows how park rangers use a vehicle to reunite the elephant calf with its herd.
“A fun fact about elephants. Baby elephants will instinctually follow large moving objects. So when rangers or vets want to get a wild baby elephant to go somewhere, they will often just drive and the baby follows,” Ali wrote, sharing the video.
Take a look at the video here:
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2021
The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Awww my heart! He’s so adorable!🥰
— 6ix Angel (@M_Van_Something) May 6, 2021
That is so adorable
— Kami (@kferg2002) May 6, 2021
Elephants are so beautiful. The way they herd walks up to the baby is so beautiful!
— Shay (@Mzhy_99) May 6, 2021
Gorgeous family and herd
— Sha-sha 🇩🇰 (@Usdanishgirl) May 6, 2021
This is so adorably cute! Made my day!🙂
— Sharon Griffith (@Sharon_Grif) May 6, 2021
So cute 🥰
— LadyLeo813 🏝 (@TamaraCrownover) May 6, 2021
Awww. Just like a duckling!
— Bumble🐝Buddha IS VAXXED! (@BuddhaBumble) May 6, 2021
I love that baby elephants know their names and run to caregivers for their special diets.
— Dina (@DinaJ) May 6, 2021
Surprised it was separated from the herd. I thought they kept them corralled pretty well. But I have kids and get it. 😆
— Dustie Butteiger (@theblogmomster) May 6, 2021
YES! I freaking love it
Oh my God…… I want one so bad & yes, I would name him Harry pic.twitter.com/5DAMmCqYig
— Jen 🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 (@JenConnelly1) May 6, 2021
Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 71,000 views.
