‘Made my day’: Watch park rangers help elephant calf reunite with herd in Kenya

Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 71,000 views.

A video of a couple of park rangers reuniting an elephant calf with its hard in Kenya is winning hearts on the internet. The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali shows how park rangers use a vehicle to reunite the elephant calf with its herd.

“A fun fact about elephants. Baby elephants will instinctually follow large moving objects. So when rangers or vets want to get a wild baby elephant to go somewhere, they will often just drive and the baby follows,” Ali wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look at the video here:

A fun fact about elephants.. Baby elephants will instinctually follow large moving objects. So when rangers or vets want to get a wild baby elephant to go somewhere, they will often just drive and the baby follows. In this case, rangers in Kenya reuniting a baby with its herd. pic.twitter.com/jyBaAFgdfo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2021

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Awww my heart! He’s so adorable!🥰 — 6ix Angel (@M_Van_Something) May 6, 2021

That is so adorable — Kami (@kferg2002) May 6, 2021

Elephants are so beautiful. The way they herd walks up to the baby is so beautiful! — Shay (@Mzhy_99) May 6, 2021

Gorgeous family and herd — Sha-sha 🇩🇰 (@Usdanishgirl) May 6, 2021

This is so adorably cute! Made my day!🙂 — Sharon Griffith (@Sharon_Grif) May 6, 2021

So cute 🥰 — LadyLeo813 🏝 (@TamaraCrownover) May 6, 2021

Awww. Just like a duckling! — Bumble🐝Buddha IS VAXXED! (@BuddhaBumble) May 6, 2021

I love that baby elephants know their names and run to caregivers for their special diets. — Dina (@DinaJ) May 6, 2021

Surprised it was separated from the herd. I thought they kept them corralled pretty well. But I have kids and get it. 😆 — Dustie Butteiger (@theblogmomster) May 6, 2021

YES! I freaking love it Oh my God…… I want one so bad & yes, I would name him Harry pic.twitter.com/5DAMmCqYig — Jen 🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 (@JenConnelly1) May 6, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 71,000 views.