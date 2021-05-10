scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
‘Made my day’: Watch park rangers help elephant calf reunite with herd in Kenya

The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali shows how park rangers use a vehicle to reunite the elephant calf with its herd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 4:29:08 pm
Elephant videos, Elephant calf in Kenya, Park rangers reunite elephant calf with herd, Elephant calves reunite with herd, Kenya, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 71,000 views.

A video of a couple of park rangers reuniting an elephant calf with its hard in Kenya is winning hearts on the internet. The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali shows how park rangers use a vehicle to reunite the elephant calf with its herd.

“A fun fact about elephants. Baby elephants will instinctually follow large moving objects. So when rangers or vets want to get a wild baby elephant to go somewhere, they will often just drive and the baby follows,” Ali wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

