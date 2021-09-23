‘Don’t know my name? I’m MM, MM’: TMC MLA’s viral rap leaves netizens in splits

With Durga Puja just around the corner, West Bengal is gearing up for its biggest festival. Adding to the festive buzz is a sitting MLA, who has decided to rap! Yes, Madan Mitra, a TMC leader, is making waves on the internet with his new Puja rap, starting a laughing riot online.

This is not the first time Mitra, the MLA from Kamarhati near Kolkata, has got people talking online. For the recent music video, he shakes a leg in a traditional dhoti and kurta. The music video begins with the line ‘Jago tumi jago’, the quintessential part of Mahalaya hymns, which marks the commencement of the festivities.

Although the song begins on a traditional note, it quickly veers into hip-hop, as Mitra raps in a flashy outfit literally adorned with fairy lights! “Don’t know my name? I’m MM, MM,” the politician sings.

Watch the video here:

However, it again moves back to the theme of Durga Puja, as he also features as a priest in the video, with an actor playing the role of the goddess.

Titled ‘India Wanna’ve Her Betiya’ (India wants her daughters), it tries to capture the mood for the festival as well as of the crucial bypoll where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray. “Bhabanipur to Kamarhati, West Bengal to desher mati, Bangla hobe ebar Delhi-r ghati, Mamata-r haath dhore samne haati,” Mitra sings, underlining TMC’s poll tagline “Bangla nijer meyeke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)”.

However, the song is not without any political clapback. It also pokes fun at the BJP, bringing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Bengali freedom fighter Matangini Hazra as born in Assam.