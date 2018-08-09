Amul’s tribute to ‘Thalaivar’ Karunanidhi turns fans emotional

Amul paid homage to Dravidian leader M Karunanidhi in their latest cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) Amul paid homage to Dravidian leader M Karunanidhi in their latest cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

M Karunanidhi, the DMK President and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu passed away in Chennai at the age of 94. In a solemn ceremony, which was attended by thousands of followers, family, and politicians — the leader was laid to rest at Marina Beach next to mentor C N Annadurai. And as fans bid a teary goodbye to one of the greatest leaders of India, Amul too paid homage to Kalaignar with a heartfelt cartoon.

In a monochromatic topical, released by the dairy brand, the Dravidian leader was sketched in his signature white attire, along with the stole, not without his glasses. And as he often greeted others sitting on his chair with a wide smile, the illustrators too featured him smiling back at the Amul girl. With a message, “The Tamil Thalaivar (leader)”, they even drew a script on his lap in a nod to his stellar background as a screenwriter and poet.

On Wednesday, Chennai came to a standstill as thousand thronged the Marina beach and Rajaji Hall to get the last glimpse of the veteran leader. And as the casket was lowered, cries of ‘Thalaivar’ (leader) and ‘Kalaignar pugazh vazhga vazhgavey’ (long live the glory of Kalaignar) rang out loud. Seeing the cartoon online, many were moved.

Such a good way to express the respect. Thank you! https://t.co/agUae3LVSE — karthikeyan_munusamy (@Karthik30791318) August 9, 2018

THE GREAT LEADER 👍👍👍 — SHEIK MOHAMED TAHIR (@SHEIKMOHAMEDTA1) August 9, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a galaxy of political leaders, including Tamil MPs from Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, to bid a final farewell to the departed leader. Seven chief ministers from other states too attended the ceremony, while both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day following his death — an unprecedented move for a former chief minister who was never a Member of Parliament.

