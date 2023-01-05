‘Why should we pay ₹60k for something that looks like a cabbage?’: Netizens mock luxury brand Diesel’s jacket

As the coldwave grips different parts of the world, people have immersed themselves in a shopping spree for winter clothes. However, while scrolling through the luxury brand Diesel’s website, it was a W-Ralle Regular Men’s Green Winter Jacket that startled netizens. The design of the winter jacket has left netizens laughing, with many comparing it with a cabbage.

Jokes and memes are galore on social media platforms, mocking the attire which costs Rs 59,999. Taking to Twitter, Anu, a user, shared the screenshot of the product. She quipped in a translated tweet, “Should I give Rs 59,999 to look like a cabbage.”

Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023

Several users followed suit, poking fun at the jacket. A user commented, “You are what you eat.” Another user wrote, “I will ask my mom to make it from the leftovers instead!” A third user commented, “Heyy cabbage.” Another comment read, “Why should we pay ₹60k for something that looks like a cabbage?”

You are what you eat https://t.co/Tg9OT7dnBO — Mi Mantri Mahoday (@JaikantSh1kre) January 4, 2023

“Why should we pay ₹60k for something that looks like a cabbage?” https://t.co/fhAYjnhSxO — Ankush Dharkar (@ankushdharkar) January 4, 2023

As per the Italian luxury brand’s website, the green coloured jacket is made of polyester and the country of origin is China. “Men’s winter jacket in padded recycled ripstop. Overprinted to simulate a bad dye job, the fabric is gathered using a smocking technique, resulting in a puffy, box-like pattern. The silhouette has a high, hooded neckline and a regular fit,” read the description.

In a similar fashion, luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG drew flak online last year as their umbrellas worth 11,100 yuan in China were not waterproof. Gucci’s website, which initially described it as an umbrella, switched the classification to “sun umbrella” and added it was not meant for protection from sun.