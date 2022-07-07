Watch: Frenzy at Kerala’s Lulu malls as huge crowds throng outlets for midnight sale

In a bid to renew ‘nightlife shopping’, Lulu International Shopping Mall in Kerala has announced midnight sales and received an overwhelming response. Now, videos and photos of people thronging their outlets in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have left all flabbergasted online.

As the group tested their ‘midnight shopping’ plans with musical events and fun activities, thousands were seen waiting in lines for stores to open at the stroke of midnight. While the initial phase seemed pleasant with people grooving to live bands, chaos unfolded soon after.

Also Read | Bengaluru IKEA store trends on Twitter after pictures of queues go viral

Videos shared by shoppers show a huge rush near the escalators and lobby of the mall, security trying to manage the crowd while people trying their best to keep their position in line. Armed with shopping carts and bags, people – including little children and the elderly – were seen excitedly picking things up for grabs at big discounted prices.

The mall also shared videos to capture people’s enthusiasm online, showing people almost crawling into stores to grab favourite items even before shutters were fully opened.

Check out scenes of the shopping mania at Lulu malls here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareeshma Michael (@_karizma___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🄿🄰🄻🄰 🄳🄸🄰🅁🄸🄴🅂 (@palai.diaries)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harriz Mohammed (@_hbk_0.0_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajil (@ajil.mv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saran S Pillai (@saran_s_pillai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Unni (@anand_unni_ps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu a s (@vishnu_as_kl_22_k)

“Our main goal is to encourage midnight shopping so that the public can enjoy nightlife with less traffic and purchase their daily necessities in a more peaceful environment,” Joy Sadanandan, regional director, LuLu group was quoted by Asianet Newsable. Sadanandan stressed they will introduce it as a trial and see what are the obstacles and challenges they face to implement a proper plan for their long-term goal. “We will study all of those aspects and see how we can implement this in a phased manner in the future,” he added.