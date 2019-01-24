Toggle Menu
The trailer of Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan’s film Luka Chuppi is inspiring many memes

As fans talked about the film's stars chemistry and funny dialogues, the trailer too met the same fate as others. Within a few hours, since the trailer was dropped, two scenes from it became the fodder for meme-makers on Twitter.

Kriti Sanon’s dialogue has become a relatable meme.

The trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan, was released on Thursday and created a buzz almost instantly. The film, that deals with the love story of a couple in a live-in relationship and their families.

While Aaryan’s character Guddu wants to get married and live together, Sanon’s character suggests a live-in relationship instead. The two move in together, but pretend to married.

However, within a few hours of the release of the trailer, two scenes from it started featuring in a number of memes on Twitter.

While many created memes linked to Sanon’s line ‘Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho? (What are you doing?)’ others were obsessed with a line from a scene featuring both Aryan and Pankaj Tripathi in which a character says: ‘Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle? (Didn’t you feel ashamed before doing such things?)’.

Here are the memes that appeared on social media:

The film is set to release in March.

