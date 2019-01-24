The trailer of Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan’s film Luka Chuppi is inspiring many memes

The trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan, was released on Thursday and created a buzz almost instantly. The film, that deals with the love story of a couple in a live-in relationship and their families.
While Aaryan’s character Guddu wants to get married and live together, Sanon’s character suggests a live-in relationship instead. The two move in together, but pretend to married.
However, within a few hours of the release of the trailer, two scenes from it started featuring in a number of memes on Twitter.
While many created memes linked to Sanon’s line ‘Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho? (What are you doing?)’ others were obsessed with a line from a scene featuring both Aryan and Pankaj Tripathi in which a character says: ‘Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle? (Didn’t you feel ashamed before doing such things?)’.
Here are the memes that appeared on social media:
#LukaChuppiTrailer
Jamie Lannister – * Touches Cersei for the first time*
Cersei – pic.twitter.com/VPb5qVun5x
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 24, 2019
#LukaChuppitrailer
When at Functions Random Relatives ask me beta shaadi kab kar rahe ho..? pic.twitter.com/Q9Wy6Cmxp9
— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 24, 2019
*when gol gappe Wala skips her turn*#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/j0Ib8pyKfb
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 24, 2019
Whenever a guy makes video on TikTok.
People:#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/HgRFzuuOkr
— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) January 24, 2019
When he / she Uninstall PUBG Because of exams #LukaChuppiTrailer
Pubg lover – pic.twitter.com/r6mDZuGsoa
— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) January 24, 2019
When Dad Catches you Making Tik-tok Videos 😂#LukaChuppiTrailer #TikTok pic.twitter.com/ErahgJFhSj
— MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) January 24, 2019
When your bestie is still in touch with your Ex#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/ozHKAVVoty
— micrOOrganism. (@sainti_kumar) January 24, 2019
When you are on a date with bae but see bua ji coming pic.twitter.com/0K8OJHEPFf
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 24, 2019
When Google Maps is suggesting a right turn but your Autowala takes a left. #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/8CMILYRyJs
— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 24, 2019
#LukaChuppiTrailer
When ever i text “HI Dear” to any
girl 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGijSVA6rkAdvertising
— Sb offline use kr rhe hain to hm q piche hte 😂 (@washersrkian1) January 24, 2019
Drunk af and come late at night.
Dad:
#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/9hxpmLLR6d
— Avi (@aviii__) January 24, 2019
Started studying
Phone#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/D2QW0WYAfF
— Shivam Pathak (@baklundbalak) January 24, 2019
when someone sprinkles sugar on my poha #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/lmpyXR5g8g
— Jurno (@jurnoleast) January 24, 2019
*When Hardik Pandya reached his home after that #KoffeeWithKaran show*
*His family member to him*
#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/e5nrE0SEyP
— Subham (@subhsays) January 24, 2019
The film is set to release in March.