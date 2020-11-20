scorecardresearch
Friday, November 20, 2020
Ludhiana supermarket renames zucchini ‘jugni’, and here’s how netizens reacted

A Twitter user found the renamed vegetable on a supermarket shelf and tweeted an image. It prompted many reactions from people on the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 20, 2020 4:02:08 pm
zuccini, zuccini names, zuccini become jugni in ludhiana, ludhiana market call zuccini jugni, funny indian names, viral news, indian expressDesi people on the platform loved the new name for the vegetable.

A Twitter user who found that a zucchini had been renamed in a Ludhiana supermarket ended up sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

Twitter user @DrAmankashyap found the renamed vegetable on a supermarket shelf. He found that while the sticker on the vegetable spelt it right, the sticker on the shelf identified it as ‘jugni’.

“When Zucchini Comes to Punjab,” he wrote in a tweet. “The Punjabi dialect didn’t even spare poor Zucchini once it’s been to Ludhiana.”.

Soon, it caught the attention of others on the platform. Some pointed out that ‘jugni’ in Punjabi actually means a female firefly. However, many defended the spelling, pointing out that Indian names also get spelt in unusual ways abroad.

