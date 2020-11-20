Ludhiana supermarket renames zucchini ‘jugni’, and here’s how netizens reacted

Desi people on the platform loved the new name for the vegetable.

A Twitter user who found that a zucchini had been renamed in a Ludhiana supermarket ended up sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

Twitter user @DrAmankashyap found the renamed vegetable on a supermarket shelf. He found that while the sticker on the vegetable spelt it right, the sticker on the shelf identified it as ‘jugni’.

“When Zucchini Comes to Punjab,” he wrote in a tweet. “The Punjabi dialect didn’t even spare poor Zucchini once it’s been to Ludhiana.”.

When Zucchini Comes to Punjab.

The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/euSelaYPVs — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) November 18, 2020

Soon, it caught the attention of others on the platform. Some pointed out that ‘jugni’ in Punjabi actually means a female firefly. However, many defended the spelling, pointing out that Indian names also get spelt in unusual ways abroad.

Jugni is so much cooler 😂😂 https://t.co/j5Bu0OKSqy — Mrudula Aaduru (@Eml_a) November 20, 2020

And in English is a marrow or courgette anyhow. — Matt Kilcoyne 😄 (@MRJKilcoyne) November 19, 2020

Jugni sounds so much better. I might even try to eat it because of this name change. — Hibernating (@fab_aayushi) November 19, 2020

The best bollywood punjabi rap song ever 😂. — Arvind Mishra (@arwiiind) November 19, 2020

Jugni ishq de raste jaave

Kidre dhokha hi na khaave

Ohnu zara samajh na aave

Laave yaa naa dil nu laave

Naale pak mohabbat kare Sai Peer merya jugni ji

Ae ve Allah waleya…jugni ji — Noted (@noted_1) November 18, 2020

This is the correct name , Jugni bol diya to bol diya , never mess up with a Punjabi name — arun (@arunsharma1968) November 18, 2020

Now all Jugni songs make sense to me! https://t.co/XI1mQHZPzQ — Siddharth’s Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) November 19, 2020

Why did my brain immediately start singing “naughty nakhre wali, jugni naughty oyee” https://t.co/1CLqz20smh — Naina Parasher (@Nainzei) November 18, 2020

Jugni kardi western dance, western man de naaal romance https://t.co/RasHCB6nHK — pawanjotkaur (@pawanjotkaur_) November 19, 2020

Female Firefly?

Move over Lady Fingers. https://t.co/azklITPWC3 — J. Vikram Bakshi (@jvbakshi) November 19, 2020

This is so funny made my day 🤣 https://t.co/LsVTttyB10 — GrUmPy gIrl -_- (@sumrana128) November 19, 2020

I will call it Jugni now 😂 https://t.co/4LLLqwAvTg — Sparsh Oberoi (@sparsh_oberoi) November 19, 2020

I’ve heard liquor store owners in Punjab pronounce Smirnoff as ‘Simranoff’🤣 https://t.co/949kVrZigo — Janak (@fakepanjabi) November 18, 2020

Hahahhaha! Zucchini to Jugni, reminds me of When Devil Wears Prada became When Devil Wears PraNda!

Love our diversity and its unique interpretation. Never a dull moment! https://t.co/8zIwNmdp7Y — Namita_Goel (@Namita_Goel) November 19, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd