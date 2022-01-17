Lucky dog: Pet rescued from rubble after 6 days

A dog was rescued from the rubble of a house that collapsed in the US’ Seattle after an avalanche—nearly a week after her owners thought they had lost her.

The video of the miraculous rescue of the black Labrador last Thursday was shared by the Seattle Fire department on Twitter. In the video, the dog’s owner Didi Fritts can be seen crying with relief as rescue workers bring her dog, Sammy, out from the rubble.

According to KING 5 News, Fritts’s house partially collapsed on January 7 after a landslide in Seattle’s Magnolia neighbourhood. Even though Didi was able to move out of the collapsed structure, her husband James Fritts was trapped inside before being rescued.

While one of their dogs died, Sammy went missing, prompting fears that she might have been killed as well. Luckily on Thursday, Fritts’ neighbour Remy Olivier heard the dog crying from under the rubble. Later, the fire department was alerted and they started the rescue work. In a tweet, the Seattle Fire department gave updates about the rescue. “Our crews hear the dog and are searching the building by cutting through walls and flooring,” it said.

After much effort, the dog was finally rescued. “Firefighters found the dog alive and in stable condition!” the fire department posted on Twitter. The vets present on the spot examined the dog, who appeared alert and wagged her tail at the sight of her delighted owner.