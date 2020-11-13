Lucky Ali singing an unplugged version of ‘O Sanam’ is a hit on the internet

The song O Sanam is from his debut album ‘Sunoh’, which became immensely popular and firmed his position as a singer in the Indian music industry.

A video of singer-songwriter Lucky Ali performing an acoustic version of popular hit “O Sanam” is doing the rounds of social media and getting a lot of praise.

The video that was shot and shared by Saad Khan features 63-year-old Ali playing a guitar while singing the popular song from the 1990s. The song featured in Ali’s debut album titled ‘Sunoh’.

Watch the video here:

The 1996 album won many awards including the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewers Choice Award in 1997.

