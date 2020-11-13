Lucky Ali singing an unplugged version of ‘O Sanam’ is a hit on the internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 5:51:32 pm
A video of singer-songwriter Lucky Ali performing an acoustic version of popular hit “O Sanam” is doing the rounds of social media and getting a lot of praise.
The video that was shot and shared by Saad Khan features 63-year-old Ali playing a guitar while singing the popular song from the 1990s. The song featured in Ali’s debut album titled ‘Sunoh’.
Watch the video here:
The 1996 album won many awards including the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewers Choice Award in 1997.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd