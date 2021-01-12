Lucky Ali’s latest rendition of ‘O Sanam’ is a hit on social media

Singer Lucky Ali’s song “O Sanam” is a favourite for many across the country and many videos of the singer performing the song have gone viral in the past. His latest performance at an event is winning praise again.
The video, which was shared by television actor Aamir Ali on Instagram, features the 63-year-old singer performing with other musicians on a stage.
“My all-time favourite #luckyali,” the actor wrote while sharing the clip.
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two lakh views and plenty of comments.
A recent video of singer performing an acoustic version of the song had also gone viral on social media.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.