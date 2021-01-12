scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Lucky Ali's latest rendition of 'O Sanam' is a hit on social media

The video, which was shared by television actor Aamir Ali on Instagram, features the 63-year-old singer performing with other musicians on a stage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 3:27:46 pm
Lucky Ali, O Sanam, Unplugged version, Lucky Ali O Sanam, Lucky Ali ‘Sunoh’ album, ‘Sunoh’ live unplugged performance, Lucky Ali O Sanam viral video, Lucky Ali, O Sanam latest cover, Lucky Ali, O Sanam latest rendition, O Sanam unplugged version Lucky Ali guitar, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two lakh views.

Singer Lucky Ali’s song “O Sanam” is a favourite for many across the country and many videos of the singer performing the song have gone viral in the past. His latest performance at an event is winning praise again.

“My all-time favourite #luckyali,” the actor wrote while sharing the clip.

