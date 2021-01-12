Lucky Ali’s latest rendition of ‘O Sanam’ is a hit on social media

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two lakh views.

Singer Lucky Ali’s song “O Sanam” is a favourite for many across the country and many videos of the singer performing the song have gone viral in the past. His latest performance at an event is winning praise again.

The video, which was shared by television actor Aamir Ali on Instagram, features the 63-year-old singer performing with other musicians on a stage.

“My all-time favourite #luckyali,” the actor wrote while sharing the clip.