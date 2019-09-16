Toggle Menu
Lucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’ from movie Aashiqui, leaves netizens impressedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/lucknow-uber-driver-sings-nazar-ke-saamne-from-movie-aashiqui-leaves-netizens-impressed-5998800/

Lucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’ from movie Aashiqui, leaves netizens impressed

Uber India also responded to the tweet and wrote, "Mr Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Lucknow uber driver singing, Lucknow uber driver viral video, lucknow driver Nazar ke Saamne viral video, Aashiqui songs, Aashiqui movie, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
With over six thousand views, the clip was flooded with people praising Vinod for his singing skills.

A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui has left netizens impressed. The clip, which was shared by the Twitter handle @crowngaurav, features Vinod sitting in the driver’s seat while melodiously singing Kumar Sanu’s Nazar Ke Saamne.

ALSO READ | Woman’s soulful rendition of this Lata Mangeshkar classic takes netizens down memory lane

“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

With over six thousand views, the clip was flooded with people praising Vinod for his singing skills. Moreover, Uber India also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Mr Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We’re glad to hear this #UberStar’s passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android