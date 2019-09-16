Lucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’ from movie Aashiqui, leaves netizens impressed

A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui has left netizens impressed. The clip, which was shared by the Twitter handle @crowngaurav, features Vinod sitting in the driver’s seat while melodiously singing Kumar Sanu’s Nazar Ke Saamne.

“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

With over six thousand views, the clip was flooded with people praising Vinod for his singing skills. Moreover, Uber India also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Mr Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We’re glad to hear this #UberStar’s passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet.”