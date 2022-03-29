LSGvsGT: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda’s unexpected hug during IPL match sparks memes

As debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in the ongoing IPL 2022, it was a rather unexpected moment between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda that got everyone talking online. The two Lucknow players were seen excitedly embracing each other celebrating a wicket and now it has inspired a plethora of memes online.

As Dushmantha Chameera removed opener Shubman Gill in the first over of the Titans’ chase, the two fielders broke out in celebration. While it’s not unusual for teammates to hug it out, the moment got attention owing to their known differences and rift.

Last year the two were involved in a spat that resulted in Hooda pulling out from the Baroda team after alleging that Pandya had abused him in front of other teammates. Cricket fans celebrated that they have buried their past and showed their camaraderie at the Wankhede Stadium.

As netizens reacted with memes and jokes online to celebrate the result, many could not believe Pandya and Hooda would share a hug. Videos and photos of the duo’s adorable moment quickly went viral. Calling the moment the beauty of cricket, many said it was one of those “expectation vs reality” meme moments.

Do you know what was beautiful than Shubham Gill’s wicket? Krunal Pandya hugging Deepak Hooda after that catch Beauty of IPL #LSGvGT #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/wcZMzTAVOh — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2022

After they were moved by their interaction, in a way to spread the image, desi Twitter users soon got on to use it in relatable situation to give it a meme treatment. Check out some of the best memes here:

Paranthas at lunch time which mom packed in your Tiffin pic.twitter.com/OfjFtY910Z — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 28, 2022

As soon as mom enters the house..

Siblings: pic.twitter.com/GwZSAWeReJ — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) March 28, 2022

Girls : Stranger se dosti nhi kar skti Boys after sharing one cigarette : pic.twitter.com/suWG3RDhcL — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) March 28, 2022

When mom pack dosas for lunch. pic.twitter.com/qyuLPOWwvz — Sai Theja (@csaitheja) March 28, 2022

Lag jaa gale ki ye team agle saal ho na ho : pic.twitter.com/iHkSqmIz3x — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) March 28, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock after Academy of Motion Pictures credits millions of dollars in their account on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/Rv0bbAsoa9 — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) March 28, 2022

On Monday, Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 40 off 24 balls led Gujarat Titans to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare after Mohammed Shami’s three-wicket burst had restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 158.