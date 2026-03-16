No LPG, no problem! West Bengal school serves pani puris for mid-day meals; video goes viral

As LPG supply storage continues to spark panic across cities in India, a government school in West Bengal resorted to pani puris, fondly called puchkas across the state, for the mid-day meal.

Nandika Sarkar, an assistant teacher at Bhadrakali High School, documented the incident. The now-viral video shows a pani puri vendor standing with his stall inside the school campus while several students stand in line to eat the beloved street food. The students can be seen eating pani puris in turns, with each student served 5-6 pieces.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unfolding Bharat | Latest News (@unfoldingbharat)

The light-hearted moment has since gone viral across all social media platforms, garnering a wave of reactions. “Not healthy. Its okay only if its some snacks at evening or something,” a user argued. “Crazy now child will come on daily bases for every new dish in mid day meal,” another user commented.

“Teach the students what to do when not available for lpg gas, how to cook with sticks,” a third user suggested. “What is state government doing? Isn’t it their job to provide cylinders in state government schools?” another user argued.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that all domestic LPG consumers are required to complete their biometric Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC). The ministry stressed that verification can be done from home using the mobile app of one’s Oil Marketing Company and the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

It further directed consumers to contact their LPG distributor and also provided a toll-free helpline number for assistance.

Meanwhile, a restaurant in South Delhi has been temporarily shut down due to a shortage of cooking gas. According to the owner, Gangandeep Singh, the restaurant’s LGP supply ran out, leading to a surge in the black market. He alleged that some traders demanded up to Rs 5,000 for a cylinder.