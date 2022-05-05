‘Loyalty guaranteed’: Woman proposes to RCB fan in the stands, netizens cheer with jokes

Days after a fan went viral for waving a banner saying she will not get married until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win an IPL trophy, another woman proposed marriage to her boyfriend in the stands. A video of the stadium proposal is going viral and has also triggered jokes online.

When RCB last locked their horns against Chennai Super King, the woman’s banner had led to the usual mocking of the team’s trophy-less IPL history as they had lost the previous game. On Wednesday, however, tables were turned. Not only RCB managed to defeat the Chennai team, but they also ruined the Yellow brigade’s chances of being in the playoffs, securing the fourth position in the points table.

And with those hopes of probably taking home the IPL cup this year, a woman spectator was seen getting down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend wearing RCB team colours. While the young man looked initially surprised, friends and other supporters in the stands continued to cheer for the couple. After he said yes, the woman put the ring on his finger and the couple was seen embracing to celebrate the special moment.

Watch the sweet moment here:

As cameras panned to show the moment on big screens and to the audience watching at home, many couldn’t stop sharing their amusement. Many fans as well as former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer jumped on the bandwagon. “If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose,” quipped Jaffer and called the woman smart.

Others, who are single, however, couldn’t stop feeling lonelier.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Now we know the true reason why #RCB won tonight! 🤭🤭🤭😆 https://t.co/nQtwtnyiXa — Pawan Kumar G (@AstroPawankumar) May 4, 2022

Oh she does a Phoebe.

He seems happy though! https://t.co/xiiTFXp6Yf — 🌍✨Bhu_shan (@bhushanbholebrb) May 4, 2022

RCB fans are husband material that girl took it seriously pic.twitter.com/SZrbmrbZCu — nitin yadav (@nitinyadav0341) May 4, 2022

Loyalty points me bande ne top kiya hai… Ladki to patni hi thi!!!💐 — someone there just (@someone___there) May 4, 2022

Aaj RCB ne Match aur Heart dono jeet liye. #RCB pic.twitter.com/vDTdnIzebO — Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) May 4, 2022

Will I get a girl like this🥹🥹

Too wholesome#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/Pi9uBqZuFu — Mr. McAdams (@AnvithReddyN) May 4, 2022

Dil jit liya RCB ne ab trophy ki jarurat nahi hai🤣🤣 — Vikas Verma (@Vikas___Verma) May 4, 2022