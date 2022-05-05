scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

‘Loyalty guaranteed’: Woman proposes to RCB fan in the stands, netizens cheer with jokes

As cameras panned to show the moment on big screens and to the audience watching at home, many couldn't stop sharing their amusement.

By: Trends Desk | Abuja/ New Delhi,, New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 12:27:40 pm
ipl, ipl 2022, ipl proposal, ipl rcb fan wedding proposal, woman propose man in cricket match, sports wedding proposal, indian expressThe man said yes and the crowd cheered as they were seen embracing each other to mark the moment.

Days after a fan went viral for waving a banner saying she will not get married until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win an IPL trophy, another woman proposed marriage to her boyfriend in the stands. A video of the stadium proposal is going viral and has also triggered jokes online.

When RCB last locked their horns against Chennai Super King, the woman’s banner had led to the usual mocking of the team’s trophy-less IPL history as they had lost the previous game. On Wednesday, however, tables were turned. Not only RCB managed to defeat the Chennai team, but they also ruined the Yellow brigade’s chances of being in the playoffs, securing the fourth position in the points table.

And with those hopes of probably taking home the IPL cup this year, a woman spectator was seen getting down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend wearing RCB team colours. While the young man looked initially surprised, friends and other supporters in the stands continued to cheer for the couple. After he said yes, the woman put the ring on his finger and the couple was seen embracing to celebrate the special moment.

Watch the sweet moment here:

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

As cameras panned to show the moment on big screens and to the audience watching at home, many couldn’t stop sharing their amusement. Many fans as well as former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer jumped on the bandwagon. “If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose,” quipped Jaffer and called the woman smart.

Others, who are single, however, couldn’t stop feeling lonelier.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement