‘Map mein hamara Northeast nahi hai’: Lovlina Borgohain flags incorrect India map at Glasgow restaurant during CWG 2026

Lovlina Borgohain India map remarks went viral after the boxer pointed out that the Northeast was missing from a map displayed at a Glasgow restaurant (Photo: @thetruth.india/X)

During a celebratory dinner for India’s record-breaking boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain pointed out an inaccurate map of India displayed at a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

Lovlina expressed her disappointment during the team visit to an Indian restaurant, Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry. She said she was hurt to see that the map of India printed on the restaurant’s napkins, as well as the one displayed outside the establishment, did not include the Northeast.

“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” the Assamese boxer said.