‘Map mein hamara Northeast nahi hai’: Lovlina Borgohain flags incorrect India map at Glasgow restaurant during CWG 2026

During a celebratory dinner for India’s record-breaking boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain pointed out an inaccurate map of India displayed at a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow.
Lovlina expressed her disappointment during the team visit to an Indian restaurant, Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry. She said she was hurt to see that the map of India printed on the restaurant’s napkins, as well as the one displayed outside the establishment, did not include the Northeast.
“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” the Assamese boxer said.
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The video has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “The way she put her point being a boxer, the walking aggression, and we who have done nothing, keep shouting like,pta nhi kitna gussa h (why are we loud and aggressive!),” a user wrote.
“Foreign affairs ministry should come up here,” another user commented. “You simply won the heart of the masses,” a third user reacted.
The restaurant, known for hosting Indian sports teams and dignitaries visiting Scotland over the years, had not issued an official statement on the matter.
The incident unfolded on the same day India scripted history in boxing at the Commonwealth Games by winning a record seven gold medals.
The women’s team led the charge with five gold medals. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, and Priya Ghanghas all topped the podium in their respective weight categories.
In the men’s competition, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal added two more gold medals to take India’s tally to seven boxing titles, the country’s best-ever performance at the Games.
Lovlina narrowly missed adding another gold to India’s haul, settling for silver in the women’s 70kg final after going down 4-1 to Emma-Sue Greentree.