‘Love is in the air literally’: Netizens react to viral video of two hornbills’ mating dance

A mesmerising video of two hornbills engaging in a thrilling acrobatic mating is making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The video came to light when Twitter user Susanta Nanda IFS shared it on his feed.

The video shows one of the birds, presumably the male, offering food to the female, which is a significant part of the mating ritual. Wath the video here:

Aerial acrobatic mating dance of Hornbills – male inviting the female to stay in its heart & nest without any rent. pic.twitter.com/a921kLjWs4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 11, 2019

Known for their golden-yellow casque on top of their heads, these graceful birds are fairly monogamous. It is during the mating season that they become areal acrobats and engage in elaborate mating rituals. Young males are known to out-shout each other to win a female’s attention. Even when a male catches her eye, the wooing can take several days or even weeks.