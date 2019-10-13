Toggle Menu
‘Love is in the air literally’: Netizens react to viral video of two hornbills’ mating dancehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/love-is-in-the-air-literally-netizens-react-to-viral-video-of-two-hornbills-mating-dance-6066916/

‘Love is in the air literally’: Netizens react to viral video of two hornbills’ mating dance

Netizens were quick to respond to the video and appreciated the thrilling display of grace and beauty. Others also appreciated the scenic beauty, which served as the backdrop for the mating exercise.

Hornbill video,hornbill mating ritual,Hornbill mating dance, Great hornbill, viral video, Trending, Indian Express news
Netizens were quick to respond to the video and appreciated the thrilling display of grace and beauty.

A mesmerising video of two hornbills engaging in a thrilling acrobatic mating is making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The video came to light when Twitter user Susanta Nanda IFS shared it on his feed.

The video shows one of the birds, presumably the male, offering food to the female, which is a significant part of the mating ritual. Wath the video here:

Netizens were quick to respond to the video and appreciated the thrilling display of grace and beauty. Others also appreciated the scenic beauty, which served as the backdrop for the exercise. Find more reactions here:

Known for their golden-yellow casque on top of their heads, these graceful birds are fairly monogamous. It is during the mating season that they become areal acrobats and engage in elaborate mating rituals. Young males are known to out-shout each other to win a female’s attention. Even when a male catches her eye, the wooing can take several days or even weeks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android