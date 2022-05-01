Love is in the air: Wedding plans awry, US couple marry aboard flight

On Friday, US-based Southwest Airlines shared an interesting ‘incident’ that they had the privilege of hosting – a wedding ceremony aboard one of their flights.

The rare choice of nuptial venue happened after Oklahoma City residents Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda were forced to change their actual wedding plans at the last minute when their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled.

Explaining the whole series of events, the airlines wrote in a Facebook post that Patterson and Salda had booked an appointment at a Las Vegas chapel for their wedding on Sunday night. However, on arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to catch their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the couple found out that the flight was cancelled after multiple delays.

As the worried duo discussed their next plan of action, they came across a fellow passenger, Chris, who was also travelling to Las Vegas. During their conversation, Chris revealed that he was an ordained minister and would be willing to preside over their wedding in Las Vegas.

The three then booked tickets to Las Vegas on a Southwest Airlines flight. Patterson and Salda boarded the plane dressed in their wedding attire which caught the attention of the pilot who asked Patterson about her dress. While narrating their story, Patterson joked about getting married on the flight, to which the Captain surprisingly said: “Let’s do it!”.

It didn’t take long for the couple and their newfound minister to agree and, soon enough, the airplane prepared for the makeshift wedding that was eventually officiated up in the air.

Explaining the preparations, the airline wrote: “Our Flight Crew sprung into action with toilet paper streamers and a snack mix sash for Chris. Julie, one of our Flight Attendants, stood in as Pam’s Maid of Honor. A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos. Another Passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook.”

The airline’s Facebook post, which has several pictures of the in-flight wedding, has already been shared over 75,000 times.