‘Love has no language’: Netizens tear up over picture of rescued baby elephant hugging forest officer

Not too long ago, forest officers in Tamil Nadu helped reunite an injured baby elephant with its mother. A video of the rescuers taking the baby elephant back to its mom was shared on social media as many commented that the animal looked comfortable around the forest officers. Now, a picture of the baby elephant hugging a member of the rescue team has left netizens smiling.

“Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf and reunited it with its mother,” reads the caption of the picture shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website with over 11,000 likes.

Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

Earlier, a video of the same baby elephant being reunited with its mother was widely circulated on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen, the video featured the baby elephant comfortably walking along with members of the rescue team.

“This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team,” tweeted Ramen while sharing the clip.

Retweeted over 1,000 times, Kaswan’s post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the viral picture. “This picture is so powerful, it has the potential to be the conservation picture of the year!” wrote a user while another tweeted, “This leaves me speechless and with eyes glistened with tears.”

