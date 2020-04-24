Watch: How a lost leopard cub was reunited with its mother in Maharashtra

The infant was spotted by farmers while harvesting jawar in Maharashtra’s Bhosi village.(Source: Maha Forest/ Twitter) The infant was spotted by farmers while harvesting jawar in Maharashtra’s Bhosi village.(Source: Maha Forest/ Twitter)

A heartwarming video of a leopard cub being reunited with its mother two days after it was found abandoned in a field in Maharashtra is being shared widely on social media.

The cub was spotted by residents of the Bhosi village in Nanded district while they were harvesting jowar. The cub was found alone under some banana trunks in the field near the forest.

After forest department officials were called, a multi-trap camera trap was installed and the area cordoned off to monitor movement of the cub’s mother. Footage released by the forest department showed that around 9:30 pm the female leopard spotted the basket in which cub was kept.

After a little hesitation, she opened the box to find the cub. The mother then licked the baby leopard and the duo left together shortly afterwards.

Watch the video here:

The video released by the forest department also spoke about how human activity has forced wild animals to leave their natural habitats. The forest department also spoke about how locals villagers were scared on finding the cub and had sought that it be taken away from the village.

The video was praised by many online and sparked a debate about human-animal conflict.

With many nations enforcing lockdowns to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, videos of wild animals reclaiming spaces have been going viral on social media platforms. In many sanctuaries and national parks, animals have been seen relaxing and enjoying the absence of tourists.

