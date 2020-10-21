Leopard cub enters cattle shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony, video goes viral

Later, the cub vanished into the forest after it was chased away by the locals. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The residents of Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony were in a spot on Tuesday morning after a leopard cub, which had lost its way, entered into a buffalo shelter in the area. The Aarey colony is surrounded by nearly 800 acres of forest land and leopard sightings are not uncommon.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the frightened wild cat attempting to scare the cattle standing around it. Later, the cub vanished into the forest after it was chased away by the locals.

Watch the video here:

Maharashtra: A leopard cub lost its way & entered a cattle barn at Aarey’s Milk Colony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Visuals of locals trying to chase the cub away.

(20.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/D6eGmYq3Oy — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. According to another tweet, the locals in and around the area were alerted about the animal’s presence and told about dos and don’ts for the same.

The team of volunteers involved in camera trapping study in the area have already visited the spot have created awareness (Do’s and Don’ts) among the people working in the tabela. — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) October 20, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted:

So small but so brave — SUBHAJIT KARMAKAR (@pilgrimofpeace) October 21, 2020

Super prompt and efficient action as always 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@PrakashJavdekar — Dr. Alok Rasal (@alokrasal) October 21, 2020

Innocent living creatures .

They have all authorities to live .

Live and let live .

Thanks Aarey Colony authorities .#AareyForest — Bankim Mistry crazy eccentric IITB PG engineer (@BankiMistry) October 21, 2020

