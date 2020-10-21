scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls

Leopard cub enters cattle shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony, video goes viral

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the frightened wild cat attempting to scare the cattle standing around it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 21, 2020 4:20:06 pm
Maharashtra, leopard cub, Aarey's Milk Colony, trending, viral video, wild cat trending,Later, the cub vanished into the forest after it was chased away by the locals. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The residents of  Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony were in a spot on Tuesday morning after a leopard cub, which had lost its way, entered into a buffalo shelter in the area.  The Aarey colony is surrounded by nearly 800 acres of forest land and leopard sightings are not uncommon.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the frightened wild cat attempting to scare the cattle standing around it. Later, the cub vanished into the forest after it was chased away by the locals.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. According to another tweet, the locals in and around the area were alerted about the animal’s presence and told about dos and don’ts for the same.

Here is how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement