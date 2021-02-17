Indians in danger of losing ‘Jugaad champions’ title, Anand Mahindra reveals the competitor

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2021 4:59:39 pm
While Indians are known for coming up with innovative hacks and techniques to fix problems, Anand Mahindra’s latest post featuring a man’s modified motorcycle shows that the country and its ‘jugaadu’ denizens may have some tough competition. In a tweet, which has now gone viral, Mahindra shared a picture of a man sitting on a bike with a loader attached to it. With the help of the loader, the two-wheeler was converted into a makeshift excavator.

“We may be in danger of losing our title of ‘Jugaad’ champions! This gent seems to have hooked a Mahindra loader attachment to his bike! Need to see it in action, but it could actually turn out to have applications out here…,” wrote the businessman while tweeting the picture sent to him by a friend in the US.

See the post here:

With the industrialist’s following of over 8 million, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens responding to the ‘jugaad’ picture.

While many were impressed with the modified bike, others came up with different ways in which the vehicle could be used.

