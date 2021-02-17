Indians in danger of losing ‘Jugaad champions’ title, Anand Mahindra reveals the competitor

While many were impressed with the modified bike, others came up with different ways the vehicle could be used.

While Indians are known for coming up with innovative hacks and techniques to fix problems, Anand Mahindra’s latest post featuring a man’s modified motorcycle shows that the country and its ‘jugaadu’ denizens may have some tough competition. In a tweet, which has now gone viral, Mahindra shared a picture of a man sitting on a bike with a loader attached to it. With the help of the loader, the two-wheeler was converted into a makeshift excavator.

“We may be in danger of losing our title of ‘Jugaad’ champions! This gent seems to have hooked a Mahindra loader attachment to his bike! Need to see it in action, but it could actually turn out to have applications out here…,” wrote the businessman while tweeting the picture sent to him by a friend in the US.

See the post here:

Forwarded to me by a friend in the U.S. we may be in danger of losing our title of ‘Jugaad’ champions!

This gent seems to have hooked a Mahindra loader attachment to his bike! Need to see it in action, but it could actually turn out to have applications out here… pic.twitter.com/C5y0MC87TQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2021

With the industrialist’s following of over 8 million, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens responding to the ‘jugaad’ picture.

While many were impressed with the modified bike, others came up with different ways in which the vehicle could be used.

You never fail to crack me up 😂😂🤣 — Krishnan Nambiar (@KrisVanor) February 17, 2021

This can’t be used in heavy work in field.still we are the best — sikandar khalifa (@sikandarkhalifa) February 17, 2021

Don’t worry Sir we will be on the top in this #technology .🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Akash Anand (@Akash_Anand26) February 17, 2021

Will be used in India for those who need to beat traffic jams 😜 — NAGA 💡 (@nagasiddharth) February 17, 2021

That’s a brilliant “Jugaad”! Not to worry, we Indians wouldn’t give up the “Jugaad” title that easily 😅 — Christu (@ChristuVanka) February 17, 2021