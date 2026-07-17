Doctors perform ‘health checkup’ on Lord Jagannath before Rath Yatra. Watch viral video

The clip was recorded at the Rasmandal temple, where a group of doctors can be seen using stethoscopes to symbolically examine the deity

A unique ritual from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has caught the internet’s attention after a video of doctors carrying out a ceremonial health check-up of Lord Jagannath went viral on social media.

The clip was recorded on Tuesday at the Rasmandal temple, where a group of doctors can be seen using stethoscopes to symbolically examine the deity ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. The ritual is part of a centuries-old tradition linked to Lord Jagannath’s annual observances.

Why is Lord Jagannath believed to fall ill?

According to tradition, Lord Jagannath is believed to develop a fever after the ceremonial bath performed on Snana Purnima, which falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. As reported by India Today, devotees believe that the elaborate bathing ceremony causes the deity to become unwell.