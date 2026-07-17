Doctors perform ‘health checkup’ on Lord Jagannath before Rath Yatra. Watch viral video

A unique ritual from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has caught the internet’s attention after a video of doctors carrying out a ceremonial health check-up of Lord Jagannath went viral on social media.
The clip was recorded on Tuesday at the Rasmandal temple, where a group of doctors can be seen using stethoscopes to symbolically examine the deity ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. The ritual is part of a centuries-old tradition linked to Lord Jagannath’s annual observances.
According to tradition, Lord Jagannath is believed to develop a fever after the ceremonial bath performed on Snana Purnima, which falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. As reported by India Today, devotees believe that the elaborate bathing ceremony causes the deity to become unwell.
From the day after Snana Purnima until Amavasya during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha, Lord Jagannath remains away from public view. During this period, devotees are not allowed to have darshan, as the deity is believed to be recovering.
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Instead of regular offerings, herbal preparations and medicinal decoctions are presented as bhog, symbolising treatment during this period of convalescence.
As part of the same tradition, a team of doctors is invited every year to ceremonially examine Lord Jagannath’s health before the Rath Yatra preparations begin.
Following the ceremonial examination, the deity is traditionally offered pointed gourd (parwal) juice as bhog. According to India Today, a royal-style khichdi offering is made on Thursday, after which Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra proceeds through the streets of Jaunpur with devotees joining the annual procession.
The viral video prompted mixed reactions online, with many users expressing surprise while others responded with sarcasm. One user wrote, “Amazing country we live in; poor people are suffering without healthcare facilities, and Gods are getting the best of the doctors.”
Another user commented, “My brother has a 2-year-old daughter. She also has a stethoscope, which she uses on doll.”
A third person expressed surprise, while a fourth user wrote, “It happens only in India.”