Boba for Bappa: Why Thai devotees offer bubble tea to Lord Ganesh

The video showed dozens of cups of bubble tea gathered around the shrine

A Bangkok-based content creator has drawn attention to a unique way devotees worship Lord Ganesha in Thailand, where bubble tea has become an offering at a shrine dedicated to the Hindu deity.

Ganesh is worshipped in several parts of Asia, a tradition that developed over centuries as Hinduism and Indian culture spread through trade and cultural exchanges. In Thailand, the deity is known as Phra Phikanet or Phra Phikanesuan and is associated with good fortune, success and the removal of obstacles.

Piya Ping recently shared an Instagram video from Bangkok showing several cups of boba tea placed before a Ganesh idol. The unusual offering has caught viewers’ attention, particularly in India, where laddoos and modaks are more commonly associated with Ganesh.