Food delivery app triggers viral trend with ‘Ghar ka khana’ tweet

Zomato, a restaurant search and delivery platform, triggered a viral trend on social media with its tweet on ordering “Ghar ka khana” (home cooked food). Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the food delivery service seems to have recommended its followers to eat at home instead of ordering from outside, amusing many with the post.

“Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye,” read the post that soon went viral and several other companies joined the trend. The post by followed by a response from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, who wondered who the person behind the post was while appreciating the same.

Who did this? Good tweet. :) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 3, 2019

Clearly, impressed with their own post, the company’s Twitter account tweeted a screenshot of the reactions it received along with a caption that read, “Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye.”

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

While many brands followed the trend, netizens chose to come up with witty responses to the viral thread. Here, take a look:

Guys, kabhi kabhi line mein lag ke aagey se first row ki movie ticket bhi le leni chahiye. https://t.co/q7Plmh5NvH — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi letter bhi likhne chahiye, sirf tweet nahi https://t.co/8RtcAbT072 — Ittisa Digital (@ittisa_IN) July 8, 2019

Looks like Mom has joined Zomato. 😅 https://t.co/ACFcyl6RSE — Abhishek Mishra (@avsk_un) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi Car mai aux connect karke bhi songs sun lene chahiye https://t.co/RaPeJPdSdS — Radio City (@radiocityindia) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi bina heartbreak ke bhi poetry likh liya karo https://t.co/uX6Cql8AWH — Terribly Tiny Tales (@terriblytiny) July 6, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi baarish mein bhi bheeg lena chahiye#Rains https://t.co/r73L8aGVCA — CitizenUmbrella (@UmbrellaCitizen) July 6, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi paani bhi pi lena chahiye https://t.co/NuGqI8cJgG — Smirnoff India Vodka (@SmirnoffIndia) July 6, 2019