Food delivery app triggers viral trend with ‘Ghar ka khana’ tweet

Clearly, impressed with their own post, the company's Twitter account tweeted a screenshot of the reactions it received along with a caption that read, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."

While many brands followed the trend, netizens chose to come up with witty responses to the viral thread

Zomato, a restaurant search and delivery platform, triggered a viral trend on social media with its tweet on ordering “Ghar ka khana” (home cooked food). Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the food delivery service seems to have recommended its followers to eat at home instead of ordering from outside, amusing many with the post.

“Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye,” read the post that soon went viral and several other companies joined the trend. The post by followed by a response from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, who wondered who the person behind the post was while appreciating the same.

While many brands followed the trend, netizens chose to come up with witty responses to the viral thread. Here, take a look:

