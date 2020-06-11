Sourav Ganguly is the cynosure of cricket fans after his remarks on IPL this year

The update on the tournament, which many had been eagerly waiting for, brought an immediate cheer among the fans who took to Twitter to celebrate. (Source: File Photo/BCCI) The update on the tournament, which many had been eagerly waiting for, brought an immediate cheer among the fans who took to Twitter to celebrate. (Source:

With all cricket matches postponed or cancelled from March, a statement by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on the possibility of staging the Indian Premier League in empty stadiums this year has acted as a balm among cricket fans amid the pervasive gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the members/units of the BCCI, Ganguly has written, “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.”

“The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year,” read an excerpt from the letter.

The update on the tournament, which many had been eagerly waiting for, brought an immediate cheer among the fans who took to Twitter to celebrate the news. While many were glad that IPL might take place this year, others shared memes in order to thank Ganguly for his decision.

#SouravGanguly and BCCI planning all possibility to host IPL this year. Me : 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L3XP0YnLTq — 💪🎭……🎭💪 (@vinod_kr786) June 11, 2020

Looking at all possible options to stage #ipl2020 – BCCI president #SouravGanguly IPL fans to dada : pic.twitter.com/D35RqmY1e1 — Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 11, 2020

