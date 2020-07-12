Have you seen these images of India’s only golden tiger spotted in Assam

Since being shared online, the picture of the golden tiger has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions online. Since being shared online, the picture of the golden tiger has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions online.

A picture of a Golden tiger spotted in Kaziranga, Assam, has left netizens amazed after it went viral on social media. It is the only golden tiger currently known to be alive in India. Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, the pictures of the Golden tiger, also known as ‘Tabby tiger’ or ‘Strawberry tiger’, were clicked by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre.

“Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. The only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on the planet,” Kaswan tweeted while posting the viral pic.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

He further tweeted that the animal is very rare and the golden colour is due to a “recessive gene”, which gets expressed due to extensive inbreeding. Unlike the Royal Bengal tiger, it has red and brown stripes and has a pale golden colour.

Few were recorded in zoo. But rarely captured in wild. And in recent years this one individual. Pics taken & sent by @Mayuresh_Hendre for sharing with all. pic.twitter.com/bFPhSL0fqg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the picture of the golden tiger has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens awestruck.

Look at this beauty✨ of nature almighty. https://t.co/CFa9e8gtRG — Sandeep Johar Bishnoi (@sandyjohar29) July 12, 2020

Tigers have always been the statue of strength, but this one ! Its so admirable 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OjBsbJoKh2 — Ayush Jain (@AyushMaroo) July 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd