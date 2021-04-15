WATCH: Gujarat’s Rapunzel, world record holder for longest hair, gets first haircut in 12 years

The video shows the 18-year-old kissing her long locks goodbye and embracing her new haircut.

An 18-year-old girl from Gujarat’s Modasa, who held the world record for the longest hair on a teenager, had her first haircut in 12 years. The video of the haircut is now making rounds on the internet.

According to Guinness World records, Nilanshi Patel had her hair measured for the last time in July 2020, right before her 18th birthday. It had reached the length of 200 centimetres after which she was awarded the title of longest hair ever on a teenager.

Now, the girl called Gujarat’s Rapunzel has decided to cut her long locks. “I’m so excited and a little bit nervous because I don’t know how I’m looking in the new hairstyle… so let’s see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be amazing,” Nilanshi says in the video, just before her haircut.

Patel started gowning her hair when she was six years old, after having gone through a bad experience at a hair salon.

As per the Guinness World Records blog post, Patel had had three options to choose from, as to what to do with her hair — auctioning it off, donating it to charity for cancer patients, or donating it to a museum.

It was her mother Kaminiben who suggested donating her locks to the museum – as her record-breaking story was inspirational and promised to donate her own hair to cancer patients.

Patel wishes to inspire more people and hopes to break many more records in the future.